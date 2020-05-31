Nottingham cyclist hospitalised after axe attack

A cyclist was taken to hospital in Nottingham after being injured by a man with an axe in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

The victim sustained a cut to his head and body in the incident, which happened in Arnold on Friday evening.

Police say that he had been cycling with two other people when the man with the axe assaulted him then fled the scene.

He was treated at the city’s Queen’s Medical Centre, and his injuries are not thought to be life-altering.

Detective Sergeant David Prest of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This must have been an incredibly scary and traumatic experience and we are keen to get to the bottom of this incident as quickly as possible.

"We were quickly on the scene and had police dogs searching and the force's drone up in the air last night to help with the investigation, but we couldn't find anyone which matched the description.

"The offender has been described as white, in 40s or 50s, wearing a red top and black shorts.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information or saw anything suspicious in the Bestwood Lodge Drive area at around 8.40pm.

“If you can help please us on 101, quoting incident number 856 of 29 May 2020.

“We have officers on patrol in the area this morning and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, talking to local residents and offering reassurance,” he added.

There have been several unprovoked assaults on cyclists in recent weeks, including one we reported on in Friday’s live blog in which two cyclists in Scotland were stabbed while riding their bikes in Paisley.