UK’s first competitive BAME cycling team; Lachlan Morton's everesting non-record; Chris Boardman takes MP to task for cycle helmet tweet; Schrodinger's car driver + more

On Sunday we reported that Lachlan Morton of EF Pro Cycling had become the latest man to claim the everesting world record after appearing to take 7 hours, 32 minutes, 54 seconds to make an altitude gain of 8,848 metres.

The Australian, who is based in Boulder, Colorado, climbed Rist Canyon, near Fort Collins, Colorado, 42 times.

Unfortunately for him, Morton’s effort was checked by Hells 500 — the organisation behind the concept of everesting – and they concluded he didn’t achieve the necessary elevation gain.

Writing on Facebook, they said: “As painful as it is, we stand by our community’s decision to recategorise this as a (very large) Everesting Basecamp listing, which means Keegan Swenson is restored at the top of the Everesting leaderboard.”

So how did this happen?

Hells 500 reckon they see under- or over-reporting of data from devices in about 10 per cent of all submissions, “and this is why we will check the elevation gain from repeats of a verified Strava segment over what the head unit will show.”

However, they also check the Strava segment itself, looking for ‘saw-toothing’ in the profile which tends to suggest a poorly formed segment, and one that could give an artificially inflated figure.”

This seems to be what happened with Morton’s effort.

Hells 500 went on to say that while the concept of everesting wasn’t initially about racing, they accept that this has become a part of it.

“One thing we never anticipated when creating this challenge for our crew was that it would one day be raced by riders at the top level of the sport. In fact, ironically, this challenge was set up as the antithesis of racing!

“That said, we appreciate and respect that whilst completion is the driving factor for the vast majority of participants, the appeal of setting new records for Everesting has clearly taken hold - and so we’ll need to adapt to that.”

As for how they’ll do this, they say that they’re going to have to approve segments for record attempts in advance.

“As mapping data varies in accuracy from country to country (and indeed the exact height of Everest itself is still a matter of some debate!) we will – to the best of our ability with the resources to hand – agree on a set elevation gain prior to an attempt.”