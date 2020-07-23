Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Garmin Connect Mobile App - 2.jpg

Garmin Connect is down worldwide – but there’s a workaround

Outage has lasted several hours now, causing frustration for users
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 23, 2020 14:31
6

Garmin Connect is currently down worldwide, with users – many of whom, curiously, seem to have achieved a personal best today, whether running or cycling – taking to Twitter to vent their frustration. Read on for a workaround that will enable you to keep your data and upload it once the service is back.

The facility has been down for several hours now, affecting users in countries including the UK, the US, India and South Africa, and the situation is ongoing according to tweets posted shortly after 1.30pm BST time by Garmin, which says it is “working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

One Twitter user who posted earlier today about the problems he was having uploading  his “pretty sweet 5k time” received a number of replies from other people around the world who were similarly unable to upload their activities.

Besides being unable to upload activities, the outage means that other features on Garmin devices cannot be used, such as creating new routes or sharing bike rides or runs to Strava.

Data on devices such as Garmin smartwatches or bike computers won’t be lost, however, and can be posted to services such as Strava manually by connecting it to a computer via USB, downloading the .fit file from the activities folder, and then uploading it from the computer to the website. On Strava, there's an option to upload activities manually from a drop-down menu that appears on the top right on the desktop site, and on the top left on their mobile app.

Obviously, at the moment that’s not an option if it’s Garmin Connect or Garmin Express that you want to interact with.

It’s not the first time this year that users of the company’s products have experienced difficulties.

In February, we reported how a road.cc reader said he had been left with “a very expensive paperweight” after he downloaded the latest firmware onto his Tacx Neo smart trainer, one of a number of users to have experienced such a problem.

> Garmin introduces repair option following complaints from Tacx Neo smart trainer owners

In response Garmin, which bought Tacx in early 2019, introduced a flat rate repair option to support owners whose units were out of warranty.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the comments on social media and continue to address Tacx product repair inquiries.

“The purchase of a Tacx trainer includes an initial two-year warranty. After the original warranty expires we will offer customers a flat rate repair option within our standard service phase.

“For a period of time during the integration of the Garmin and Tacx product support teams, a subset of legacy trainers did not have this option available for customers. This was not intentional, and the Garmin and Tacx teams have worked to ensure we make this option available, effective immediately.”

Garjmmin
garmin connect
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments