NHS only accepting emergency workers who can drive, says potential volunteer; Mysterious Boris Johnson account on Strava; Scicon selling range of coronavirus protection gears; Eurosport presenter Matt Stephens reviewing soup + more on the live blog

First the government sent us all a text, now they're dipping into our Strava accounts... some runners and cyclists on social media are reporting that they've received comments on their Strava uploads from a mysterious account that supposedly belongs to Boris Johnson, reminding them that they are limited to one form of exercise a day and praising those who exercise indoors...

The account has just shy of 60 followers so far and has uploaded a number of activities, including 'Self isolation run' and 'Easy treadmill run after a stressful day fighting Covid-19'. Other comments have been spotted than remind athletes that they've used up their remaining exercise for the day, and that 'one run a day keeps Corona away'.

While we're almost 100% certain this account isn't actually the work of the PM, it might not be beyond the realms of possibility for authorities to use check in on Strava accounts; at the weekend Sticky Bottle reported that the French police were using Strava to catch cyclists training outdoors after their restrictions placed a ban on cycling outright.

Have you got a comment from Boris? Do let us know and we can try to put this mystery to bed... in the meantime, make sure you do stick to the government advice which allows you to go for one ride a day outside, either solo or with a person from your own household - read our updated guide for more advice.