‘Why are people so unquestioning of pro-motoring messages?’ + more on the live blog

Happy Monday everyone! And even though it’s a rest day at the Giro d’Italia, Ryan Mallon has managed to drag himself to the keyboard for the first live blog of the week…
Mon, May 09, 2022 09:49
08:44
‘Why are people so unquestioning of pro-motoring messages?’

If there’s one thing that last week’s local elections showed, it’s that riding the coattails of a very small but aggressively loud group of activists, intent on restoring the car as the predominant feature of every street, isn’t the best path to political success.

But why, environmental psychology professor Ian Walker asks, did so many opposition councillors view the anti-LTN agenda as a sure-fire vote winner?

However, as we reported over the weekend, not all voters rejected the anti-LTN brigade, and even elected some unsavoury candidates to prove their point…

> Anti-LTN candidate elected mayor despite five-year ban for "corrupt and illegal practices" 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

