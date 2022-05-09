‘Why are people so unquestioning of pro-motoring messages?’ + more on the live blog

If there’s one thing that last week’s local elections showed, it’s that riding the coattails of a very small but aggressively loud group of activists, intent on restoring the car as the predominant feature of every street, isn’t the best path to political success.

But why, environmental psychology professor Ian Walker asks, did so many opposition councillors view the anti-LTN agenda as a sure-fire vote winner?

Interesting to ask why people are so unquestioning of pro-motoring messages. Have to presume the normative status of car-based mobility makes people assume pro-motoring reflects consensus, and also makes it harder to envisage change? https://t.co/2aGGwZ94VU — Ian Walker (@ianwalker) May 9, 2022

oh definitely, it’s as much that people don’t care as they actively like them, but opposition parties should have thought about that before putting opposition to them at the heart of their campaigns — Jon Stone (@joncstone) May 7, 2022

For those seeking nostalgia, we do still at least have @RBKC still proudly flying the flag for human-unfriendly streets, which doesn't look like it will change. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) May 7, 2022

However, as we reported over the weekend, not all voters rejected the anti-LTN brigade, and even elected some unsavoury candidates to prove their point…

