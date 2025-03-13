“Only a matter of time before someone gets hurt”: Cyclist calls for “clearer signage” after close pass montage on new Dutch-style roundabout, but others argue the “hidden danger is motorists not driving according to rules” + more on the live blog
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane? Because someone has parked a van… and opened a workshop with table saw there
Bear with me, this is a new one, even for us here at road.cc. After years of documenting bizarre stuff happening on cycle lanes, we have come across something new…
On the streets of Sydney, Australia, a van driver saw a bike lane and just couldn’t resist the urge to park there (Oi, ya can’t park there, mate). Not just park, but they brought out a table and set up a mini workshop — with a table saw — yes, on the bike lane.
The pictures were shared on the social media platform Reddit, on the subreddit called r/f***cars, with the person writing: “Maybe next time I should open a bike workshop right in the middle of a road and see their reactions…”
“It would be a shame if a cyclist would accidentally bump into that table, knocking their saw to the ground. An absolute shame,” one person said jokingly in the replies.
Another commenter suggested reporting the illegal parking to the relevant authorities. “I reported someone parking in a bike lane in the inner west and the parking inspectors immediately went down and fined them (because they were still there),” they wrote.
I can’t disagree with that choice. I’d have maybe made a few different choices myself in the lead-up to the eventual winner, but that final pick from the former British champion, known for his outlandish fashion choices as the Eurosport presenter, is just *chef’s kiss*.
12:29
“Cycling is not a sport for softies, sometimes you have to be tough”: João Almeida’s take on yesterday’s Paris-Nice stage restart
UAE Team Emirates’ João Almeida, who pipped two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard to steal the fourth stage of Paris-Nice, has shared his thoughts on the restart of the race yesterday.
While Vingegaard, like some of his colleagues in the peloton, agreed that the stage shouldn’t have started following the neutralisation amid the snow, heavy rain and hail, Almeida, on the other hand, has dismissed the idea.
(ASO/Alex Broadway)
The 26-year-old Portuguese rider admitted that he was no fan of racing in cold weather, but quickly followed that up with some humour, suggesting that “you shouldn't ask the winner that”.
“The worst was over, there was no safety risk, we even slowed down on the descent, so there was no reason to stop,” he said, according to L’Équipe. “Cycling is not a sport for softies, sometimes you have to be tough.”
09:22
“Only a matter of time before someone gets hurt”: Cyclist calls for “clearer signage” after close pass montage on new Dutch-style roundabout, but others argue that the “hidden danger is motorists not driving according to rules”
Now, an anonymous cyclist has turned the tide against the roundabout once again, making a montage of the near misses they’ve had while commuting to their work using the roundabout, and blamed it on the poor signage and unclear markings, which make it difficult for the drivers to see cyclists in time.
The cyclist, who’s lived in the area for 30 years, shared the video showing the numerous near misses with Sussex World. “I cycle to work and have been doing so for about four years, taking the same route every morning and evening. In all that time, I never had a single near miss while riding on the road,” they said.
“But in the two weeks since this Dutch-style roundabout opened, I’ve already experienced around eight near misses. It’s made me much more cautious — I’ve had to slow right down and even steer off a few times to avoid being hit.
"The issue is that motorists just don’t see cyclists in time. The way this roundabout is designed, cyclists are often in a driver’s blind spot. The first time a driver actually sees a cyclist could be when they are already right beside or in front of them, and by then, it’s often too late to react safely.”
The cyclist added that as a motorist themself, they could see why it could be “confusing” for drivers who need to be “looking over their shoulder for cyclists, checking for pedestrians on both sides, and watching the cars in front, all at the same time”.
They continued: “A colleague from Holland told me the problem is that this roundabout is too small. Traditional Dutch roundabouts are bigger, giving both cyclists and drivers more time to see each other. Here, cyclists approach at such an angle that drivers almost have to look backwards to spot them in time.
“I’ve even seen cyclists avoiding it altogether—one woman actually got off her bike, crossed as a pedestrian, then got back on after the roundabout. That just shows the level of distrust people have for how safe it is.
“I’ve started wearing a GoPro because of this roundabout. I’ve never felt the need before, but now I feel I need that protection in case something happens.
“With the amount of money spent on this roundabout, you’d expect it to work better. I understand there’s an adjustment period, but if thousands of cars are passing through daily, and every driver has to make multiple split-second decisions, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.”
While some people in the comments seemed to agree with the cyclists, others also pointed out that the current signage is clear enough, and the only guilty party the drivers who either aren’t used to navigatinh around a Dutch-style roundabout yet, or don’t care about cyclists.
“See, I am Dutch and there is a thing wrong with this roundabout,” wrote one person. “Where are the marks that show who has the right of way? Here in the Netherlands, there are almost always those shark’s teeth on the road so cars know who has the right of way same goes for the cyclists.”
However, another person disagreed, replying: “From the road markings, we can see that cyclists have the priority. It’s a problem of it being new and drivers not respecting rules.”
One person commented under the YouTube video: “The roundabout layout isn’t the issue, it’s buffoons not understanding basic road markings that have been around for generations.”
Another person concurred, saying: “This. I came here to comment that the 'hidden' danger here is motorists not driving according to the rules. That is the same danger not so well hidden on all our other road junctions.”
What do you think? Is the roundabout too small to safely accommodate a Dutch-style cycling infrastructure? Or, are their not enough, clear markings to help cyclists and drivers? Or, are drivers at fault for not using the roundabout with due care and caution? Let us know in the comments!
11:25
“Come on, it's not that cold…”: A snowy day for the peloton at Paris-Nice
From Formula 1 to pro cycling… Safety car made its debut at Paris-Nice yesterday
With treacherous weather on the cards, and many deeming conditions as unraceable, a new UCI regulation which allows the race commissaires to lead the peloton and dictate the tempo at a safe pace until the conditions improve made its debut.
Here’s the full UCI guidelines: “In the event that, after the start of an event or stage, the weather conditions do not permit a safe and fair race and such conditions had not been anticipated, the President of the Commissaires' Panel should neutralise the race the speed will be reduced behind the race director's car and/or commissaire cars) before consulting stakeholders and then making a decision on whether to resume the race.
“If the race is restarted after a neutralisation, the Commissaires' Panel shall decide whether or not to reinstate any time gaps between groups prior to the neutralisation depending on the race situation.”
10:49
Police arrest 16-year-old after cyclists "deliberately" knocked off their bikes, leaving one with "potentially life-changing injuries"
“We should have never ridden this finale”: Jonas Vingegaard reveals he felt “hypothermic” and was “not happy at all” with Paris-Nice stage four being resumed amid miserable conditions
The fourth stage of Paris-Nice yesterday put the peloton through the cold, miserable and harsh weather, with temperatures falling as low as two degrees and rain and hail forcing the race to be neutralised. However, with the downpour going away from the course, the organisers decided to resume the race.
But as the riders made their way to the summit finish in La Loge des Gardes, it was evident that they were struggling, many constantly shaking and jerking their arms, while Pavel Sivakov even used the motorcycle engines to warm up their hands.
Fighting the chill... Pavel Sivakov warms his hand on the engine of a motorbike at Paris-Nice stage four (@faustocoppi60 on Twitter/X)
“I have mixed feelings, although… I’m just not happy at all. We should never have ridden this finale. It was freezing and no one in the peloton felt any warmth. After the restart, I didn’t get warm anymore and even now I still feel hypothermic,” the Danish rider, who currently sits at the top of the general classification, said in the post-race interview.
He also shared his thoughts about losing the stage win to Almeida at the last minute, saying: “Well, that’s very disappointing, but that’s part of cycling, I think. I just felt good today and we also did well in the chase for Foss.”
10:12
No idea where this "too small" nonsense is coming from. We cycled 250km through Netherlands last summer, and encountered plenty of Dutch roundabouts much smaller than this one.
Some of the "near misses" in the montage felt a bit overblown too - all but two or three looked fairly normal and sensible driving.
My experience in the Netherlands was that drivers were much more in the habit of looking as they approached these roundabouts - but woe betide you if you slowed or appeared hesitant in approaching, that was taken as an indication that you were giving way to them and they should proceed.
We've a long way to go before we reach the level of familiarity and acceptance of these designs that there is in the Netherlands. But I would still be far happier with my kids going round that Dutch style roundabout than whatever preceded it.
THIS. All the montage says is that some people will find any excuse to have a moan. Also the cyclist was at the upper edge of an acceptable speed in a few of those.
Indeed - the design relies on a relatively small size for safety (to slow motor traffic).
UK planners of course have often merely slapped paint and signs on our giant motor-vehicle filled roundabouts - some with 30mph+ limits even - and claim "Dutch". Sometimes even on multi-lane ones (see e.g. the infamous Bedford Turbo Roundabout *)
It's possible to sit for hours watching these in video form or visiting them online, reading the details of what they do / how they actually work etc [1] [2] [3] or even purchase the detailed Dutch design manuals. But while we've got metrics which essentially only reward prioritising motor traffic throughput we're rarely going to see improvements (IIRC Chris Boardman / Cycling UK have been working on that...)
* The Bedford one seems the worst of all worlds making it less safe AND less convenient for cyclists than previously. (Unless the idea all along was "safety by making them go away"...) Indeed I'm not sure it's even a proper Dutch turbo roundabout for motor traffic either... Plus lots of people saying all saying "but we're doing the best we can with what we could, it's not our fault if it's rubbish"... which in fact seemed to include Cycling UK - CTC as was)
I suspect that that, right there, is the main gripe people have with it…
“clearer signage” seems to indeed be the issue. (From the netherlands) Most roundabouts have give priority 'Shark teeth' painted next to all the other markings. (There seem to be some, but not on all entranes/exits) All the other painted markings only indicate directional flow.
Don't nessearily blame drivers here, it's hard to see who has priority when exiting the iner roundabout ring without the 'shark teeth' indicators
Well, the UK has these rules which say things like "do not proceed until you can see it is safe to do so" and suggest that if you're not certain / can't see clearly you should not keep pressing on.
...However in practice it's true that the culture on the roads is very much "you must keep moving at about the speed limit whenever you can so as not to hold up motor traffic behind". And in practice drivers very often happily ignore cycle paths, footways etc. and keep moving up to the point at which they give way to other motor traffic. Even if they're then sat across a cycle track, or indeed in the middle of a junction.
There are give way markings - that's what the dashed white line across the road means in the UK (albeit it's being used in a relatively uncommon situation here). It's possible that the 'shark's teeth' markings might be somewhat more intuitive, but I'd suggest: (a) they'd be just as, if not more unusual to UK drivers, so not really be any clearer; (b) many people would probably confuse them with the 'inverted shark teeth' markings that you can see in the clip, which indicate a ramp, rather than anything about priority; and in any case (c) the problem is largely not that people can't recognise or interpret the markings, but that they aren't really looking in the first place, because they're conditioned to just expect to have priority.
Agreed- we don't need more road markings for drivers to ignore. They're ignoring enough anyway. I'm just waiting for all the excuses when a driver does hit a cyclist with priority on this roundabout- starting with the invincible didn't see him/ didn't mean to do it combo
“Only a matter of time before someone gets hurt”: Cyclist calls for “clearer signage” after close pass montage on new Dutch-style roundabout...."
If that collection of "incidents" is the worst he could come up with, then that roundabout is much safer than all the others.
Not that I'm going to doubt the poster, but four years and no near misses...
Yes, the roundabout does scrap of speed and gives a one situation at a time order of things to look for, as such aroundabout is an improvement. But the roundabaout misses 'Shark teeth' indicators on the road for each crossing for either the driver or cyclist/pedestrian. It's not clear if the car exiting has priority over the cylist continuing by these markings alone.
The problem with any infrastructure that requires drivers to pay attention and actually look is that drivers don't pay attention and they don't look. This is well known. Thats the reason why people put our lives in danger constantly. Its not bad infrastructure causing issues, its bad drivers causing issues. The only safe infra for cyclists is separation. Otherwise it can be counter productive because it just gives you a false sense of security.
The only thing that made me go, "Huh!", was the woman walking on the VERY CLEARLY MARKED cycle lane with her child on a scooter.
The rest of it, I couldn't see the problem (again, other than the bloke who shuffled his car forward in just such a way as to block the cycle crossing and zebra crossing, but then they do that on elderly and well-established infrastructure too…).
I was about to say the same thing - I counted two drivers inconsiderately pulling forward and blocking the cycle track, and the works van parked where it's blocking the view of those exiting isn't great, but otherwise I couldn't see the issue in most of those clips.
Yup - definitely "nothing to see here" (because in fact the design accommodates "mistakes" and makes it safer when those happen). It's not surprising that UK drivers essentially ignore anything apart from "going forward until I have to stop because other drivers" but that is the baseline. Even Dutch drivers don't unfailingly obey priority rules.
I don't really see any argument for drivers not knowing the rules at Dutch roundabouts. Cyclists already have the right to go around sticking to the left so drivers will already be looking out for cyclists on their left. Also, I note that as recently as a few months ago an Ashley Neal video is still saying that pedestrians have priority when crossing (although I think the HC needs clarification). So nothing new.
Beware sarcasm intended.
Agreed in part but if you really follow that logic then in fact most pedestrian infra needs a change also!
This roundabout is simply the one found to be the safest * and most convenient design given we are realistically not going to run cars underground everywhere nor grade-separate at every junction (expensive, probably needs more space, overkill where motor traffic speeds and volumes are low).
In fact by removing most motor traffic and slowing the rest it is possible to make it "safe enough" for mixing and we don't need a cycle path everywhere.
* That is - if the details are done correctly - the main one being a suitably low maximum volume of motor traffic. If planners don't pay attention to ensuring that it's not the design's fault. If they're going to cock that up then all bets are off as there is probably no design that they can't stuff up (and they mostly have in the UK)!
FWIW there is an alternative design which might be more suited initially to UK "careless drivers" - but I think it needs a bit more space, and it does not give cyclists priority (by design). Still requires "low and slow" motor traffic though!
The point of both designs is that they make it:
a) as clear as possible who has priority, and whom to look out for where
b) road users only have to deal with other road users coming from one direction at a time **
c) where they do cross speeds are reduced by the infra and mutual visibility is the clearest possible. So it is possible for either party to see if the other doesn't seem to be stopping in time to take avoiding action themselves.
** Except for pedestrians crossing the motor traffic from both directions - but they're relatively slow-moving so easy to check for.
In this case, looking isn't the issue. It's not clear who gives way for whom when exiting. The driver doesn't see 'Shark-Teeth markings' indiating he should give way, nor does the cyclist get such indication the he has right of way (Just lines don't indicate that)
In theory the colour of the cycle way should clue drivers in - but I'm not sure this has legal meaning and in practice drivers will ignore this regardless of law - for at least a generation or two even if they do get wider acceptance.
I think the Dutch practice would be great - but would require a law change I think. For an apparently relatively small change I can believe that it would be a "we just can't do this - it's too fundamental a change / we'd have to change everywhere at once because we can't have two diferent markings at once!" (I'm not agreeing with those arguments - I just think they would be made. But I'm not a lawyer, politician or transport expert).
In theory we do have marks which could be used e.g. a formal give way and "entering main road" markers. Presumably that can't be legally done ATM? They're also a bit more obtrusive - but we're already in the UK world of "busy signs and markings...
The problem with any infrastructure that requires drivers to pay attention and actually look is that drivers don't pay attention and they don't look
This so-called 'cyclist' is just a troll of the anti-vax variety. Who knows what the warped motives are?