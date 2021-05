"More cyclists scaring drivers": Richmond Park close pass shocker a day after new code of conduct announced; Zero Giro COVID positives; Ventoux resurfacing delay + more on the live blog

Meanwhile on the Mont Ventoux where the roadworks get more delayed everyday They hope to complete the resurfacing end of May. pic.twitter.com/W9uhC4htMP — José Been (@TourDeJose) May 12, 2021

Stage 11 of the Tour de France is due to take in the double ascent of Mont Ventoux on July 7...that looks a very long way away at the moment. The snow-covered mountain is being resurfaced ahead of the biggest bike race in the world's visit...or rather, the mountain is not being resurfaced because of the snow.

The works were due to be completed by the end of the month before the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge on June 8. Let's hope we see some movement soon...