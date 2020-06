Costagate: Twitter account manager promises to investigate why cyclists aren't allowed to use drive-thru service; London cops increase patrols to enforce 20mph and 30mph limits + more on the live blog

Thanks, was a pretty mad day - was my fault, I gave the incorrect info. Won't make that mistake again ^Adam — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) June 5, 2020

The coffee chain's Twitter account manager received a fair bit of backlash yesterday for claiming that the reason cyclists weren't allowed to use their drive-thru service was because they aren't "taxed and insured to be on the road"... however Costa Adam later admitted he got it wrong, assuming this was the reason why, and later said he believed it was because of "strict health and safety guidelines".

It's still not clear what those health and safety guidelines are and why it's safer to use a car over a bike to use a drive-thru coffee service; although Adam does claim that the drive-thru lanes are "designed for motor vehicles", and that the speaker to place an order is somehow triggered by a motor vehicle when it pulls up.

I was wrong, you are correct - apologies. I thought it was a requirement of a vehicle being roadworthy within the drive thru lane ^Adam — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) June 5, 2020

Whilst it really wasn't good on their part, at least @CostaCoffee admitted they messed up and retracted it. Leave it at that, and if you still want to buy coffee from them, so be it. The people at my local are really rather nice tbh. https://t.co/mwtOijzr66 — James Gleave (@mobilityguy2) June 4, 2020

I think it's just a standard policy with all drive thru operators - I'm trying to find some more information on our policy and if it can be reviewed ^Adam — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) June 4, 2020

The beleaguered social media manager is still batting away negative replies this morning, and has even promised to look into the policy to see if it can be reviewed; and for that, in our view it's time Costa Adam got credit where credit is due. In the meantime, it looks like cyclists who really want Costa Coffee will have to skip the drive-thru and use one of their reopened takeaway stores instead...