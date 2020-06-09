Video: a look at HJC's road helmet range

If you'd never come across HJC helmets before they started appearing on the heads of the likes of Thomas de Gendt, and Victor Campenaerts when he took the UCI world hour record, you might assume they're johnny-come-lateleys to the helmet scene. In fact they've been making motorbike helmets for the best part of 50 years, and although they've only recently moved into cycling there's plenty of expertise in the company. It has its own wind tunnel for aero testing, and everything from prototyping to production is done in-house.

Currently there are four helmets in the road line-up, ranging from the mid-market Atara at £90 up to the pro-level Ibex 2.0 at £200. There's plenty of interesting tech crammed in across the range. Watch the vid up top for an overview of all the headline features...

