Pesky cyclists not using cycle lanes! Oh...that's Wiggo!; Heavily-criticised NFT Bike Club taking "feedback"; Cav watch; MP cycling to Parliament fractures arm; Fake news: Pidcock edition; How not to build infra; Peloton problem + more on the live blog

NFTs. Do I know what they are yet? More than last time I wrote about them. Do I get why anyone would want one? Nope...

Richard Mitchelson, otherwise known as Rich Mitch, was part of the team launching the blockchain-based Bike Club that caught a lot of heat at the start of the week. The cycling artist took to social media to address some of the criticism...

"Because we've yet to mint anything for the Bike Club, it means we've used zero energy. We can take the feedback from the weekend and really make sure we use it properly. I want to make sure that the energy we use is as green as possible [this does exist] and that gas fees are low."

You say "feedback", we say PR shitshow, but tomAHto tomAYto, I guess...

"We're looking into a lot of options before we mint [lots of other coins and chains other than ETH] to make sure this is an NFT project done properly. Properly by the people putting their money in, properly by the planet and properly by cycling.

"I know that a lot of NFTs have been run poorly, rug pulls, scams and the negative press around them even make me not like a lot of them. But I do believe in our project and it is being done differently, one of a handful right now really trying to do this sort of thing better."