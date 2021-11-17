Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Our sort of Hour Record...shortest distance in 60 minutes record broken; Stolen Italian track bikes returned; 'Cyclists you are about to ride into a pole'; FA Cup cycle helmet celebration; road.cc name stickers; Amateur NFT + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here for his final live blog before he disappears for some holiday...that should brighten up your morning!...
Wed, Nov 17, 2021 09:01
27
13:41
Italian national track cycling team's €400k worth of stolen bikes returned from Romania
Romanian police recover stolen Italy track team bikes (Image: Politia Romana)

The 22 Italian team bikes stolen by a gang during the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix have been collected by the team's mechanics. Romanian police found the bikes during a raid on premises connected to a criminal organisation. Filippo Ganna's gold Pinarello and the rest of the World Championship-winning team pursuit bikes, complete with £8,500 titanium 3D-printed handlebars, were among the haul of stolen bikes found during the search.

Italian Federation president Cordiano Dagnoni told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "They [the team mechanics] loaded the bikes on Monday and left Romania straight away. Now the bikes are back in Italy, in the Montichiari velodrome. They’re all there, only a few wheels are missing."

After the raid, the head of the Italian delegation Roberto Amdio told the same newspaper that they believed the theft was a professional operation undertaken by a gang who knew which van to break into, despite security at the hotel.

12:08
Our sort of Hour Record...shortest distance in 60 minutes record broken by Davide Formolo and Maria Vittoria Sperotto

We were certain we could set an unbeatable distance for the shortest Hour Record...then we were reminded you actually have to ride your bike for 60 minutes and can't just sit on the start line...

UAE Team Emirates climber Davide Formolo and Maria Vittoria Sperotto are the new record holders after they unbelievably covered the exact same distance, 918m, during a simultaneous record attempt at the Rino Mercante Velodrome in Bassano del Grappa.

The event actually happened a couple of weeks ago, but was brought into the mainstream this morning as the video did the rounds on social media. It was livestreamed by La Repubblica delle Biciclette and the full hour of stalling is on their Facebook page...trust us, it's more entertaining than the actual Hour Record.

The pair took the title from Bruno Zanoni, the maglia nera (last placed rider) at the 1979 Giro d'Italia, who had set a best distance of 1,070m in 2019. It seems the reverse Hour Record has a habit for close finishes and high drama...Zanoni himself took the crown from two-time Giro winner Gilberto Simoni by one metre...

Put the aero bars away...the reverse Hour Record is the new challenge we want to see pro riders targeting...

12:42
Any takers?

If Wout van Aert can get a few quid for his biggest wins as digital assets then surely someone will give Simon Warren a Freddo Frog for his... 

We've got more surreal NFT news coming up later...watch this space.

10:50
Add a splash of road.cc to your steed with Flandria's Name Decals
Name Decals Screenshot_2021-11-16_at_2.47.33_pm

Flandria has moved over its name decals over to its new dedicated site called, you guessed it... Name Decals. You now can design your decals with a real-time preview and there’s plenty of customisation available: change the font, font colour, outline colour, background colour and more. 

You can choose your flag, with options including ‘Star Wars Jedi’, ‘Type 1 Diabetic’, ‘Vegan’, and there’s even a ‘road.cc’ option, as well as the usual countries. 

A pack of two (for either side of your top tube) will cost ya £5.99 and if you need 40 for your 20 strong bike collection (of course), that’ll be £25.99. There are options in-between that too, don’t worry. 

It's topical considering yesterday's news that G's named frame was one of the reasons French police knew the 15-year-old riding a sparkly Pinarello F in Menton probably obtained it by nefarious means...

Get yours over here...

10:21
It's all happening in Hertfordshire this morning...Stevenage FC mark FA Cup success with bike helmet celebration

It's the Stevenage live blog this morning... this time courtesy of the League Two strugglers' creative goal celebration on the club's Twitter account. Luke Norris' 120th minute penalty knocked League One MK Dons out of the FA Cup, prompting this bizarre celebration...

10:15
It's.......Photoshopped (and eight years old)
Cyclists you are about to ride into a pole (No Context Brits/Twitter)

We've done some more digging and found the original story on the bike lane message...turns out all of you saying it's Photoshopped were right. What's more, it was actually mocked up by Stevenage Cycle Touring Club to highlight the danger of the obstructed cycle lane.

The BBC story from 2013 includes quotes from the club, saying the lane was "hardly encouragement" for cyclists and undermined the council's claim to support active travel.

"It perhaps shows the true priorities for the county council. [It's] dangerous and a waste of money when we are told that budgets are tight. The money would have been better spent fixing the many potholes that are dangerous for cyclists and motorists," Jim Brown of the club said at the time.

10:06
E-bike-optimised lube incoming from Silca
Silca Synerg-E lube

Designed to be the “ultimate wear-reducing lubricant for e-bikes”, Synerg-E uses Silca’s patent-pending Tungsten Tribofilm technology and blends it into a higher viscosity lube optimised for the higher torque experienced in e-bike drivetrains.

Silca says that e-bike chains experience more than two times the internal pressures of traditional bike chains and are capable of wearing out expensive drivetrain components like chains, chainrings, and cassettes at more than twice the rate of standard bikes.

"By increasing viscosity and adding Calcium Sulfonate to the mix, Synerg-E gives up roughly one watt of pure efficiency to [our] Synergetic [lube], while nearly doubling the oil film strength to ensure the lowest rates of chain and drivetrain wear of any lubricant currently available," claims Silca.

Synerg-E uses only environmentally friendly pure synthetic base oils with additives approved as safe by the EPA and Bureau of Land Management, containing NO PFAS or other Fluorinated chemicals.

08:50
Photoshopped or legit? 'Cyclists you are about to ride into a pole' sign

This one has been doing the rounds on Twitter and went semi-viral thanks to a push from 'No Context Brits' half a million followers. The account dedicated to "a mordant celebration of British mediocrity" shared a picture of some classic British infra...

The bumpy shared-use path split down the middle by a wobbly white line is a classic of the UK infra genre. We all know one. But the star attraction here is that traffic information display slapped bang in the centre of the lane, giving cyclists a dark-coloured pole to aim for...on said display, the message: "Cyclists: please note, you are about to ride into a pole." Clever.

But can it be real. We have to admit it all looks a little bit too 'clean'. Some have said it's got to be Photoshopped. Regardless, it got people sending in their other worst bike lane signs...

And who could forget...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

