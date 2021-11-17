Our sort of Hour Record...shortest distance in 60 minutes record broken; Stolen Italian track bikes returned; 'Cyclists you are about to ride into a pole'; FA Cup cycle helmet celebration; road.cc name stickers; Amateur NFT + more on the live blog

.@OutOfCycling @davideformolo numa competição de equilíbrio. Menor distância numa hora. Ele fez 918m. pic.twitter.com/CioElvgqx9 — País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) November 16, 2021

We were certain we could set an unbeatable distance for the shortest Hour Record...then we were reminded you actually have to ride your bike for 60 minutes and can't just sit on the start line...

UAE Team Emirates climber Davide Formolo and Maria Vittoria Sperotto are the new record holders after they unbelievably covered the exact same distance, 918m, during a simultaneous record attempt at the Rino Mercante Velodrome in Bassano del Grappa.

The event actually happened a couple of weeks ago, but was brought into the mainstream this morning as the video did the rounds on social media. It was livestreamed by La Repubblica delle Biciclette and the full hour of stalling is on their Facebook page...trust us, it's more entertaining than the actual Hour Record.

The pair took the title from Bruno Zanoni, the maglia nera (last placed rider) at the 1979 Giro d'Italia, who had set a best distance of 1,070m in 2019. It seems the reverse Hour Record has a habit for close finishes and high drama...Zanoni himself took the crown from two-time Giro winner Gilberto Simoni by one metre...

Put the aero bars away...the reverse Hour Record is the new challenge we want to see pro riders targeting...