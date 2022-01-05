Cyclists don't pay 'road tax'! (Except this one slapped with £1,500 bill); CyclingMikey interview; Maxine Peake talks Festive 500 on The One Show; Jan Ullrich rubbishes rehab rumours; Injured Van der Poel ends CX season; Cafe ride + more on the live blog

One cyclist now has the perfect response to any online troll brandishing 'cyclists don't pay road tax' in defence of (usually) very bad driving...because he does pay road tax...well, not really, because the summon from India's Dibiyapur municipality has been scrapped and there is an investigation into why they were served the £1,500 bill...

Suresh Chandra from Sehud owns just a bicycle but was slapped with a notice to stump up Rs 1.5 lakh (roughly £1,500) as a motor vehicle tax between June 2014 and September 2021.

DNA reports the security guard took the note to his neighbours as he and his son could not read the letter, and were surprised to find out it had been issued in the name of his 16-year-old son, Sudhir.

An ARTO official said the notice had been incorrectly issued and that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and action taken against the persons responsible.

And they didn't even need a loophole-specialising lawyer to get them off the charge...