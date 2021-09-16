Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Full kit wan...that's Cav!": Mark Cavendish surprises punters riding in London; Shapps stays reaction + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is here for your Thursday dose of live blog action, taking you one step closer to the weekend
Thu, Sep 16, 2021 09:02
5
08:55
Reaction to Boris Johnson keeping Grant Shapps as Transport Secretary

Thoughts? Happy to see Shapps stay? What should the priority be moving forward? 

07:51
"Full kit wan...that's Cav!": Surprised punter spots Mark Cavendish in full Deceunick-Quick-Step kit taking a spin through the capital

My favourite part of this is the sheer number of adults, myself included, genuinely disappointed not to have caught a glimpse of their hero. Anyone see Cav in London, yesterday? 

Roy Badical did, and snapped this quick picture before Cav presumably used the slipstream ahead and danced off into the distance...

Roy said: "He was his agile self but stopped at all the lights! I did have a very fun twenty seconds pretending he was my lead out man though. Only had time for a little chat with him while the light was red. Also completely coincidentally did get his autograph last weekend at the Tour of Britain!"

Someone show Eddie Marsan this strange photo of one of our most famous cycling faces, waiting at a red light...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments