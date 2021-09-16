"Full kit wan...that's Cav!": Mark Cavendish surprises punters riding in London; Shapps stays reaction + more on the live blog

You may also run into Cav, casually weaving through traffic in full Quick Step regalia, which happened to me today. So there’s that! pic.twitter.com/a1c2n0NTyz — Roy Badical (@TheRadicalBoy) September 15, 2021

My favourite part of this is the sheer number of adults, myself included, genuinely disappointed not to have caught a glimpse of their hero. Anyone see Cav in London, yesterday?

Roy Badical did, and snapped this quick picture before Cav presumably used the slipstream ahead and danced off into the distance...

Roy said: "He was his agile self but stopped at all the lights! I did have a very fun twenty seconds pretending he was my lead out man though. Only had time for a little chat with him while the light was red. Also completely coincidentally did get his autograph last weekend at the Tour of Britain!"

Someone show Eddie Marsan this strange photo of one of our most famous cycling faces, waiting at a red light...

Cycling is bonkers. Just Mark Cavendish out for a ride, for whatever reason, in London. Contractually obliged to wear full team kit. Because, cycling. https://t.co/DsbAClxqyo — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) September 15, 2021