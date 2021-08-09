Cardiff City Council to spray-paint cycle lane wands so pedestrians can see them

Cardiff City Council is to spray-paint cycle lane wands in a popular shopping street close to the city’s Roath Park after several pedestrians were reported to have fallen over them, with one breaking his wrist.

Installed earlier this year as part of a pilot scheme on Wellfield Road, which has also been made one-way, the black and white wands have been installed in pairs on the bi-directional cycle lane.

Known as 'wand orcas', each set of two is joined by a base, the white ends of which are apparently hard to spot against the white line that marks out the cycle lane.

Wales Online reports that one pedestrian, Jeffrey Atkinson, aged 78, sustained a broken wrist after he fell onto a planter following a trip on one of he bollards.

His daughter, 54-year-old Dawn Christopher, said: “I saw him the evening after he fell, he was shaken and his hand was very swollen,” she said. “I told him he should go to hospital but he said it wasn’t broken and that he didn’t need to go anywhere.

“But the swelling continued and it was very bruised, so I insisted he go to A&E, where they discovered he had in fact fractured his wrist.

“I’m grateful that people helped him when he fell, but I know that he’s a proud man, someone offered to buy him some water but he refused and just wanted to leave,” she contined.

One local shopkeeper claims that at least 12 people have tripped over the bollards, amnd nd Ms Christopher added: “Something definitely needs changing with that cycleway. It needs to be made a lot safer, or else people will continue to get hurt.

“It’s a white barrier that is holding the bollards and it’s incredibly hard to see against the outlines of the road – maybe it needs to be raised so people can see it, but it definitely needs to be made more visible, whatever happens.”

A Cardiff City Council spokesman said that it was only in the past fortnight that the council had been made aware of people tripping over the bollards, and said steps would be taken to improve their visibility.

“A stage three road safety audit was carried out on Wellfield Road in March this year, and the necessary steps have been taken to address the issues that were identified,” he said.

“Until last week, the council hadn’t received any reports of people tripping over the lane separators or the bollards on this road, but due to these two recent reports, the council will be increasing the visibility of the bolt down bollards using coloured spray paint.

“The bolt down bollards are in place to segregate the pop-up cycleway from the traffic lane and already have white reflective banding on them.

“By using coloured spray paint on these units, we hope to make them stand out to the public even further,” he added.