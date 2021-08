"Cycling has just made me really happy": Jeremy Clarkson's daughter partners with Specialized; Jeremy Vine delivers a 'road tax' schooling; Chris Froome skips the Vuelta; Quads of Destiny; Marginal groins aero package + more on the live blog

Right at the top of the list of things I didn't expect to stumble across today is this news that Jeremy Clarkson's daughter, Emily Clarkson, is now partnered with Specialized, promoting the brand's e-bikes. The Instagram influencer shared the news with her 194,000 followers via a well-shot ad of Clarkson Jr and her partner going for a spin through London.

"Alex has been trying to get me cycling in London for the best part of a decade, it took until now for me to get it," Clarkson wrote on Instagram. "But I’m here. Probably because riding an electric bike is about 10 million times easier than the bikes I rode before (statistic made up by me) - although you still have to pedal it really does take the sting out of the hills. They’re fun and practical but mostly they’re just so comfortable.

"We got into central London quicker than we’d have done in the car (and didn’t have to pay congestion) and saw so much more of it than we would have done on the tube. It sounds odd but cycling has just made me really… happy, a huge thanks to Specialized for partnering with us on this, we’re loving it." I wonder what her old man thinks of that? Quicker than a car? Practical and comfortable? Making you happy?

Jeremy Clarkson's career has been the polar opposite of his daughter's pedalling positivity. In a famous 2019 rant, Clarkson said "Bikes can f*@% off" and last year he argued the capital's segregated cycle lanes were causing congestion...

He even managed to squeeze a pop at passing Trek-Segafredo pro Charlie Quarterman into Clarkson's Farm...

But maybe the tide is turning in the Clarkson household and we'll soon see Jeremy out and about on two wheels? Okay, probably not...But on that bombshell...