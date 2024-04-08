Paris-Roubaix spectator who threw cap at Mathieu van der Poel's bike will face "action", riders' union promises

The CPA riders' union has promised to take "action" against a spectator who threw a cap at Mathieu van der Poel's bike as he powered to victory at Paris-Roubaix yesterday.

Television cameras captured the moment a roadside spectator threw the cap at Van der Poel's Canyon on the Mérignies à Avelin sector with 42km to go, the Dutch rider thundering over the cobbles at 48km/h (29.8mph) when a white cap was seen thrown towards the eventual race winner, risking causing a crash or mechanical had it got trapped in his wheels or drivetrain.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS afterwards, Van der Poel said he had felt like "something white" had hit him. "Apparently not everyone likes me riding in the lead. But I don't care," he added.

Once footage was shared on social media, the CPA riders' union president, Adam Hansen, confirmed: "Yes, we take action against them". He explained that the French department of the organisation would handle the case, the same body that successfully took the Tour de France spectator who caused the 'Allez Opi-Omi' crash to court, winning a symbolic €1 compensation.

World champion Van der Poel has long been the target of roadside antagonism, with reports of spectators booing and throwing beer at him throughout this classics season. In December, as the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider dominated his way to a seventh straight cyclocross victory, he was seen spitting at spectators at the UCI World Cup in Hulst. The 29-year-old was fined by the UCI over his conduct but said he is "a bit fed up with being booed every week" and appeared to retweet a social media post suggesting the fans had even thrown beer or urine at him during the race.

The latest CPA action follows on from similar steps following last weekend's Tour of Flanders, cases filed against spectators who allegedly threw beer at Van der Poel. The Flemish police said that while the incidents had not been seen by officers, TV footage provided an opportunity to identify suspects.

"The charges will be severe: assault and battery. We're determined to push this as far as we can, sending a clear message that such behaviour is totally unacceptable," the force told Het Laatste Nieuws.

The Roubaix incident was discussed by Eurosport's punditry team following the race, Adam Blythe warning that it "could have ended his season".

Presenter Orla Chennaoui added that taking action is "quite frankly the only way" as "fans, halfwits as you call them, have to realise there are cameras by the side of the road and if you do something like that, chances are you will be identified and prosecutions are entirely possible".

"It seems like a really good step," Dan Lloyd agreed. "It's such a small minority that could potentially spoil things for the rest. I don't think they are going to barrier the entire length of the 57 kilometres of cobbles each year but they might do something to make fans stand further back so that they can't impede the riders.

"That would just spoil it for everyone because one of the great parts of this sport is that you can get so up close and personal."