Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Retail
Tech
"Ingenious" bike storage rail earns £100,000 Dragons' Den investment2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack Dragons' Den

"Ingenious" bike storage rail earns £100,000 Dragons' Den investment

"You're printing cash": Impressed Dragons made four offers to Elliot Tanner, founder of Welsh based start-up Stashed Products, whose SpaceRail clothes rails for bikes start at £169 and promise to "store more bikes in less space"...
by Dan Alexander
Fri, Feb 21, 2025 12:21
14

The entrepreneur behind the SpaceRail — a "smart, stylish way to store bikes more efficiently in offices, homes and businesses, without losing access to any of them" — has earned £100,000 of investment on Dragons' Den for his "ingenious" bike storage solution.

Elliot Tanner's product uses rotating hooks on a sliding rail and impressed the Dragons in an episode of the BBC show which aired last night, the entrepreneur ultimately accepting Touker Suleyman's offer for £100,000 in return for a seven per cent stake in the business, dropping to four per cent once he has recouped his initial investment.

2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack

Tanner's Stashed Products company's SpaceRail impressed our sister site off-road.cc too — our reviewer giving it four-and-a-half stars and calling it a "fantastic bike storage solution", if not the cheapest given its start price of £169.

On the show, Tanner received offers from four Dragons and considered interest from Steven Bartlett, Sara Davies and Deborah Meaden (who dubbed it a "bike abattoir") — the chosen Dragon Suleyman's retail expertise and experience with other cycling businesses swinging the decision.

Calling his design "wonderfully simple", the entrepreneur suggested the "innovative" SpaceRail "finally answers the question: how do you store more bikes in less space?" He suggested the product allows you to store eight bikes in a space you would otherwise only be able to store four and told the Dragons it is manufactured in the UK and has patents granted in the UK, EU and the US.

2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack
2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack

"Since trading began we've had over 4,000 orders and now 80 per cent ship worldwide," Tanner said. "I expect to see revenues reach over £10m within the next five years. My vision, with your help, is to become the number one bike storage company in the world.

"We've sold 25,000 bikes' worth in two years. First year we turned over £85,000 and a net of £20,000. Year two: £825,000 revenue, net of £200,000. This year we'll turn over £1.9m with about £750,000 net."

The figures received an impressed reaction from the Dragons, Bartlett smiling and telling Tanner his bike racks are "printing cash" before asking why he even needed investment. "You clearly don't need cash, you're printing it... you've got a money factory at your house".

2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack

Answering Bartlett's question, the entrepreneur explained how currently all sales are direct to consumer and they "haven't even touched retail yet", something he wanted help with.

Tanner initially asked for £100,000 in return for 2.5 per cent of the business, but following negotiation shook hands on a deal with Suleyman for the full investment in return for seven per cent of the business, reducing to four per cent once the Dragon has recouped his initial capital.

Even the two Dragons who didn't make offers, Peter Jones and Emma Grede, were impressed, Grede saying she was going to buy one "immediately"

The only moment of uncertainty came when Suleyman, who owns second-hand bike marketplace Bikesoup, warned Tanner of the state of the bike industry, saying: "It's a disaster out there". 

"The bike market peaked a couple of years ago, you couldn't get a bike, and it's just collapsed for the whole industry and I'm experiencing it," Suleyman said. "However, that does not mean that accessories are not doing well because people still own bikes and want them stored."

2025 Stashed Products SpaceRail bike rack

Suleyman also highlighted SpaceRail's premium pricing, products ranging from £169 to in excess of £1,000, but ultimately invested in the business.

Stashed Products began trading in 2022 with the launch of the Ceiling Mounted SpaceRail. Designed to "solve the problem of how to store more bikes in less space" when Elliot found his own space for bike storage reduced following the birth of his daughter. Since then, the product range has expanded and includes Free Standing and Wall Mounted systems plus a range of complementary accessories.

Cycling products have regularly appeared on the BBC show, most recently in 2022 when TurboRocks, whose rocker plates are designed to add realism and comfort to indoor riding, secured £80,000 of investment.

One product which did not receive backing was 'the world’s loudest bicycle horn', although its founder Tom de Pelet is unlikely to care, the Hornit hitting over £3 million in global sales by 2021.

Dragons' Den
BBC Dragons' Den
BBC
SpaceRail
Stashed Products
Bike storage
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

14 comments

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Three £6 hooks from Decathalon and a small piece of scrap wood, footprint doesn't extend more than 40 cm from the wall. Can I have £100,000 please Mr Suleyman?

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Rendel Harris | 55 min ago
0 likes

I think the idea is to do it on the vertical ...

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Hirsute | 14 min ago
0 likes

This way if the hooks fail the bikes just fall a few inches sideways, no harm done...

Avatar
nodgedave | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Are they like ... well hooks hanging on the ceiling you hang a bike wheel from like my shed for 20 years? No mention of the oil or water dripping anywhere.  

Avatar
jimxc | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I was keen as i have about five bikes hanging and need one more but the price was astronomical. If i rememeber correctly it was pushing over £500-600 for the racks and hooks. No thanks. Stick with my wall mounted hooks and just juggle them about.

Avatar
webbierwrex replied to jimxc | 2 hours ago
0 likes

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/126273452662?itmmeta=01JMMQ5HQMW9CZRXSG8VCKBK...

I have these, great stuff and a tiny fraction of the price of the absurdly expensive one in the article. 

Avatar
David9694 | 4 hours ago
1 like

they borrowed my garage for the photo shoot, although they brought their own bikes in 

Avatar
alchemilla | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Useless for us weak-armed females, those with electric bikes, or panniers or baskets, or anyone who is short, who would never be able to lift them up that high.

I can't even hang my bike up by its saddle on a standard cafe hanging bike rail because of the weight of the battery.

It reminds me of the design the train companies have come up with & expect you to be able to fit your bike into - only OK if you're a fit young, tall male with no luggage and a lightweight road bike.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to alchemilla | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Or us weak-armed males, come to that.

Avatar
webbierwrex | 5 hours ago
0 likes

You can also get much cheaper versions; I gor some 3d printed hook carriers from ebay that run on standard C studs, 4 hooks, c stud and brackets to mount on the wall probably came to less than £60 and it's worked flawlessly. 

Avatar
Pub bike | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Already made by others...

https://www.bullerltd.co.uk/sliding-bike-storage-rack-track-with-hooks-e...

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 5 hours ago
0 likes

If you hang them top and tail, would it take up even less space?

I wonder what the SWL us .. can it hold a 20kg ebike on each hook?

Avatar
quiff replied to Oldfatgit | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Up to 30kg per hook apparently. I was considering an Asgard shed, but might try this to keep them all inside. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 6 hours ago
0 likes

https://road.cc/content/buyers-guide/best-bike-storage-racks-hooks-cycli...

Latest Comments

 