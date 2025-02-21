"There's space and a feeling it's safe": New cycling roundabout impresses drivers and cyclists, weeks after furious locals claimed "nightmare" project is wasting taxes

A Dutch-style roundabout designed to boost safety has been "given the seal of approval" by residents in Chichester, according to the BBC, the positive reception following weeks of pre-completion fears, fury and concerns in the local press and online.
Just three weeks ago we reported that some in the West Sussex community had even claimed the "nightmare" project is wasting taxes, that despite the £950,000 project being fully paid for by Miller Homes and Vistry Southern, two property companies who have funded the roundabout as part of a major new housing development.
Likewise, headlines were made when another resident claimed the roundabout had already caused two crashes despite it, at that point, not yet being open and still surrounded by roadworks.
Now the roundabout is officially in use — the design giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians — the BBC visited to gauge public opinion and today published a piece stating the residents spoken to had "backed" the roundabout and "given their seal of approval".
One Chichester resident Roger Mallock said: "It's so great, there's space and a feeling that it's safe when you cross this which actually wasn't the case [before]. It's really important to have opportunities for people to travel in a safe and controlled manner and this offers that."
Another, Sophie Cotton, added: "It's good if you're prioritising cyclist and pedestrians. It's a good step forward for the environment and people in general."
Louise Simpson added: "I think it looks really smart but I do think we will need our wits about us with the new layout."
The positive reaction comes just three weeks after the final days before the roundabout's construction was completed were dominated by local outrage and claims the new Dutch-style design would be a "nightmare".
It has been built as part of a major new property development in Chichester which requires a programme of local highway improvements to meet the demand that 750 new homes being built brings. Consequently, the developers responsible, Miller Homes and Vistry Southern, have taken on "all costs [believed to be £950,000] associated with the design and construction of the Dutch-style roundabout" and not one penny is coming from West Sussex County Council, the local authority says.
Ultimately the aim of this roundabout design, which has also been built in other parts of England in recent years, is to improve safety and prioritise those on foot, cycling or wheeling. Traffic is slowed via a 20mph speed limit and decreased lane widths, while there is a ring of unbroken cyclist and pedestrian priority around the exterior, requiring motorists to give way to more vulnerable road users.
Project manager Andrea O'Shea explained: "The concept comes from the Netherlands and has been brought across to try and improve cycle facilities in the UK. The completed scheme should actually not have a significant impact on traffic.
"We looked at a signalised crossroads but that didn't work with the traffic flow, so we developed the Dutch-style roundabout to address the concerns for traffic flows but also provide improvements for cyclists and pedestrians."
Kerb nerdery (image of real Dutch example attached - this one even has a bi-directional cycle path around 3/4 of it!): the "overrun" area around the centre in the visualisation is perhaps a bit small. The general size seems OK (these *should* be small so the turning radius is tighter, to keep speeds down). Is the carriageway around the centre build up towards the middle ("adverse camber" - again provides feedback to drivers to keep speed down)? (The council visualisation video seems to say there are "raised tables" where the pedestrians and cyclists cross - which is how it should be for yet more "tactile feedback" for drivers)?
Of course "UK" so instead of cycle paths seamlessly continuing with priority around the roundabout we have cycle lanes leading in to it. In the UK a bit of extra protection / separation from motor vehicles at the "pinch point" would be particularly welcome (UK drivers seem to do weird things at these...)
Cyclists are expected to give way to pedestrians at the crossings - not usual on a real Dutch roundabout. Perhaps necessary at this stage in the UK to give "reassurance" to people on foot (likely to be the majority currently) but likely just because we're not providing separated cycle paths. The Dutch leave space for pedestrians to cross the cycle lane, then wait before dealing with the motor lane. (Looks like Westgate / Wall Cottage Drive could also do with a protected spot in the middle of the two lanes for crossing pedestrians, but presumably "no space..." again)
One other benefit is that there is only one vehicle lane, all the way round. This avoids the cutting up at exits that can result from folks using the roundabout as an overtaking opportunity
It offers some left-hook prevention (good) and they have put some physical dividers in at the entrances / exits (also good) - but not everywhere. That is also less good in combination with cycle lanes not separate cycle paths leading into the roundabout.
Wonder if the actual road space at the centre is perhaps a little wide? (Dutch one I posted also has a fair bit of space there, but should have "adverse camber" which I'm not sure is in the UK design?
One concern: have they set it up to fail by accepting current levels of motor traffic?
I don't know what the current flows are - they may be fine. AFAIK in NL there are fairly low limits for the maximum motor traffic flow and speed on these - and if flows are going to be higher they either don't use a cycling priority roundabout OR (perhaps increasingly) look at why traffic flow is that high (in an urban location) and whether it's suitable for that place (e.g. this article not about roundabouts per se but reducing motor traffic).
