Motorists urged to use Dutch Reach technique after cyclist killed in collision

A 65-year-old cyclist was last month killed in a collision that saw him ride into an open car door, prompting his family to urge motorists to adopt the Dutch Reach technique when opening vehicle doors.

Recommended in the Highway Code, the technique invented in the Netherlands involves motorists opening vehicle doors using their hand furthest from the door, encouraging a body turn and addressing a blind spot to avoid opening the door into oncoming traffic, especially vulnerable cyclists.

> How the 'Dutch Reach' can prevent cyclists being doored

Martin Walczak died in hospital four days after a crash in Rolvenden in Kent on 24 March 2024, the county's police force confirming that he had hit the open door of a stationary car and the driver who opened it will not face action for their involvement in the incident.

"We have to safeguard one another, that's what we should be reflecting on, how can we best look after one another on the road," Martin's son Jonathan told the BBC. "The Dutch Reach makes you prioritise your opposing hand, so the natural action is to turn one's shoulders. Your periphery vision then opens up to the blind spot.

"We half expect him to pop his head round the corner and tell us he's been out on holiday. The most important thing is that we value the 65 years that he did get to spend on this earth, and he valued every single one of those years."

The appeal for wider use of the Dutch Reach comes as similar calls from the AA have been published by GB News, the organisation noting that 373 cyclists and motorcyclists were injured by car occupants opening their doors without looking in 2022. The AA also noted how its research found that 89 per cent of drivers agreed that it is "sometimes hard to see cyclists", the Dutch Reach technique hoped to improve visibility in one particular blind spot.

> Highway Code changes: what is the Dutch Reach and will drivers be fined £1,000 if they don't use it?

Without using the term "the Dutch Reach", the technique was introduced to the Highway Code during the wave of changes made to better protect vulnerable road users in January 2022. As per Rule 239, "Where you are able to do so, you should open the door using your hand on the opposite side to the door you are opening; for example, use your left hand to open a door on your right-hand side.

"This will make you turn your head to look over your shoulder. You are then more likely to avoid causing injury to cyclists or motorcyclists passing you on the road, or to people on the pavement."

Many newspapers and websites misrepresented the changes in the days before they were introduced, the Evening Standard publishing a story titled 'New Highway Code rule will fine drivers £1,000 for opening door with wrong hand', while the Express ran 'POLL: Do you support new fine for opening car with wrong hand as cyclists given priority?'

In reality, it was already an offence to open a car door, or cause or permit it to be opened, so as to cause injury, punishable by a maximum fine of £1,000.

In 2019, Cycling UK and Uber teamed up to teach drivers and passengers the Dutch Reach technique, the cycling charity having campaigned for it to be introduced to the driving test following the death of cyclist Sam Boulton in Leicester. A taxi driver was fined £300 plus costs following his conviction for the incident, the taxi's passenger who opened the door, Mandy Chapple, also fined £80 after admitting the offence of opening a car door, or causing or permitting it to be opened, so as to cause injury.

In the United States too, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in 2017 added the Dutch Reach to its driver's manual.