Motorists urged to use Dutch Reach technique after cyclist killed in collision
The driver who opened the car door that Martin Walczak hit as he cycled past will face no action, the police confirmed — the cyclist's family now calling on drivers to "safeguard" others by using the door-opening technique recommended in the Highway Code...
A 65-year-old cyclist was last month killed in a collision that saw him ride into an open car door, prompting his family to urge motorists to adopt the Dutch Reach technique when opening vehicle doors.
Recommended in the Highway Code, the technique invented in the Netherlands involves motorists opening vehicle doors using their hand furthest from the door, encouraging a body turn and addressing a blind spot to avoid opening the door into oncoming traffic, especially vulnerable cyclists.
Martin Walczak died in hospital four days after a crash in Rolvenden in Kent on 24 March 2024, the county's police force confirming that he had hit the open door of a stationary car and the driver who opened it will not face action for their involvement in the incident.
"We have to safeguard one another, that's what we should be reflecting on, how can we best look after one another on the road," Martin's son Jonathan told the BBC. "The Dutch Reach makes you prioritise your opposing hand, so the natural action is to turn one's shoulders. Your periphery vision then opens up to the blind spot.
"We half expect him to pop his head round the corner and tell us he's been out on holiday. The most important thing is that we value the 65 years that he did get to spend on this earth, and he valued every single one of those years."
The appeal for wider use of the Dutch Reach comes as similar calls from the AA have been published by GB News, the organisation noting that 373 cyclists and motorcyclists were injured by car occupants opening their doors without looking in 2022. The AA also noted how its research found that 89 per cent of drivers agreed that it is "sometimes hard to see cyclists", the Dutch Reach technique hoped to improve visibility in one particular blind spot.
Without using the term "the Dutch Reach", the technique was introduced to the Highway Code during the wave of changes made to better protect vulnerable road users in January 2022. As per Rule 239, "Where you are able to do so, you should open the door using your hand on the opposite side to the door you are opening; for example, use your left hand to open a door on your right-hand side.
"This will make you turn your head to look over your shoulder. You are then more likely to avoid causing injury to cyclists or motorcyclists passing you on the road, or to people on the pavement."
Many newspapers and websites misrepresented the changes in the days before they were introduced, the Evening Standard publishing a story titled 'New Highway Code rule will fine drivers £1,000 for opening door with wrong hand', while the Express ran 'POLL: Do you support new fine for opening car with wrong hand as cyclists given priority?'
In reality, it was already an offence to open a car door, or cause or permit it to be opened, so as to cause injury, punishable by a maximum fine of £1,000.
And my less exerienced friends get shocked when I shout, "move out (rather loudly)" as they attempt to pass parked cars in the killing zone!
If avoiding killing cyclists isn't enough, my colleague opened his car door into the path of a close passing car, which required expensive repairs to his car as well as the other one, and the insurers deemed it to be his fault. He seemed quite annoyed by that decision, but I reckon he won't make that mistake again.
Due to how common it is for motorists to "door" cyclists, it seems bizarre that the police aren't pursuing this further. I can understand that they may not have much evidence, but they could at least ask for anyone else that might have captured the incident on video. It just seems very unlikely for a motorist to open a door with plenty of time for a cyclist to see and yet the cyclist goes full speed into it anyway.
This is the equivalent of a jogger running onto an innocently held knife by another pedestrian and the police not considering it to be a stabbing.
I agree it is more likely that this was a classic dooring, peter (despite what the police seem to have decided): I was just pointing out it could have happened differently.
It seems very unlikely that a cyclist would cycle straight into the back of a stationary and legally parked road maintenance lorry complete with high viz markings and a thumping great road roller on the back, but one did just that outside my house a few years ago. He made a real mess of himself but fortunately he survived.
Perhaps different considerations to the police's actions because different goals? Medics are taught "if you hear hooves first think horses, not zebras" because they are judged on fixing people's health issues quickly. But the "products" of the police are often "evidence for court cases". Where the lawyers' role is to insist "but you only heard the sound did you not? So I put it to you that we cannot be sure you heard a horse and not, say, a zebra - or indeed a man with a pair of coconut shells?"
The road.cc article and the bbc article say that Mr Walczak rode into the open door of a stationary car. At a risk of being all devil's advocatey, nowhere does it actually say that the door was opened so suddenly/late that he couldn't avoid it (ie. a classic dooring), just that he rode into an open car door.
Whatever, it clearly demonstrates that vulnerability that so many motorists don't seem to think exists.
How can it possibly be NFA when a driver kills someone like this? Disgraceful.