“You know what the problem with cyclists is…”: Chris Hoy’s ‘fun’ taxi journey; Marianne Vos disqualified for ‘puppy paws’ - harsh or fair?; Tom Pidcock, a true northerner; Commonwealth Games meets Braveheart; Creepy bollards + more on the live blog

Yesterday, Marianne Vos continued her red-hot streak from the Tour de France – where she won two stages and the green jersey after a five-day stint in yellow – by outsprinting Audrey Cordon-Ragot to take the fourth Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden title of her illustrious career.

Until she didn’t.

It looked like Marianne Vos had won #VargardaWWT for the 4th time, but the Dutch rider was disqualified for using the illegal ‘puppy paws’ position. Was it a harsh decision? pic.twitter.com/gCeiW1pJci — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) August 7, 2022

Almost three-quarters of an hour after Vos crossed the line as the victor, the UCI officials at the race disqualified the Dutch superstar – for briefly adopting the banned ‘puppy paws’ position (bringing her forearms close together in a faux-TT-style aero tuck) with 13 kilometres to go to the finish.

The rule was introduced last year, along with the banning of the ‘super tuck’ descending position on the top tube, in an attempt to improve safety both in the peloton and in your local Thursday night club race. The requirement for safe finishing straights, however, seems to be more lax in its implementation…

With Vos eventually disqualified, just as the top three (which also included emerging British talent Pfeiffer Georgi) were preparing themselves for the podium, the win went to Trek-Segafredo’s Cordon-Ragot, who was left with “mixed feelings” following her belated victory.

“It’s a strange situation,” she said, after hearing the news.

“After the finish line I was happy for my second place, and I am still proud of it. I had no regrets because I was beat by the strongest rider in the peloton at the moment.

“I was definitely not embarrassed to be second. But then I was told I was the winner and my name will be on the palmares.

“Chapeau to Marianne, because she was the first who recognized that a rule is rule and accepted the sanction.”

Vos, as ever, was magnanimous in defeat and disqualification.

“When I was in that ‘puppy paw position’, I quickly realised it was not allowed. I immediately switched to the correct position. Apparently, it was enough for the UCI to disqualify me,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said.

“We'll have to accept their decision. It is a pity, but it is a rule, and it is strictly enforced. You usually don’t ride in that position. I feel bad about it because I did not benefit from it, but rules are rules.”

What do you think?

Was the commissaires’ decision to disqualify Vos for her three-second infringement a touch on the harsh side, or is it simply a case of – as our dear leader so eloquently put it – ‘them’s the breaks’?

Also, if the officials believed that Vos had broken the rules, surely she should have been removed from the race as soon as possible, thereby reducing her considerable influence on its outcome?

