Cambridge cyclist mugged at knifepoint by moped robbers

A cyclist in Cambridge was last week mugged at knifepoint by a pair of men on a moped in the latest of a string of similar robberies targeting people on bikes across the country.
The victim, a man aged in his thirties, was also punched in the face during the assault on Mill Road at around 1am on the evening of Wednesday 3 August. The robbers took his wallet during the assault, reports Cambridge News.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called to Mill Road in Cambridge at just before 1am this morning with reports of a robbery.
“Officers attended and the victim told them he had been attacked by two men on a moped and was also threatened with a knife, although did not see any weapon.
“The man, a cyclist in his 30s, was punched in the face at least twice, though suffered no serious injuries, and was forced to hand over his wallet.
“An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/55468/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”
We’ve reported on a number of incidents here on road.cc in which cyclists have been victims of muggings, often threatened . weapons.
Often, the bike they are riding is the target of the robbery, although that does not seem to be the case in this instance.
