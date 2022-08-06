Inquest hears how cyclist died after freak collision with lamppost

A coroner’s inquest has heard how a cyclist was killed by a freak crash when he collided with a lamppost, causing fatal head injuries.

Reece Thompson, aged 19, died a week after the crash at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, reports North Wales Live.

He had been taken after the incident on 19 July near his home in Bangor, North Wales, in which he sustained a traumatic brain injury.

The teenager was a talented sportsman, having played football for local teams including Llandudno FC and he also represented the North Wales regional development side in rugby union.

The inquest in Caernarfon heard that police are continuing to investigate what happened, and assistant senior coroner for northwest Wales, Sarah Riley adjourned proceedings pending completion of their enquiries.

Mr Thompson leaves behind an 18-month-old son, Grayson, and tributes paid to him including one from his former youth coach at Caernarfon Town FC, Richard Cashman.

“It was a pleasure getting to know you and also having the opportunity to coach you from the age of 13/14 years old and watch you grow into a young man and father,” he said.

“You were so talented across so many sports with a huge and enthusiastic personality. Thinking of you and the family.”

In a statement on Facebook, Llandudno FC said: “Today we heard the sad news of the passing of a former U23s player Reece Thompson, everyone at Llandudno Football Club are devastated with the news and send our condolences to Reece’s family and friends.”

A friend of Mr Thompson’s, Lauren Hardaker, said: “What a cruel world we live in, you’ve been like another brother to me for all of these years. Every time you walked through the door you’d put a smile on everyone’s face.

“I’m so glad I had the privilege of growing up with you always around. You were the most thoughtful and caring person who would do anything for anyone.”

His father Dewi expressed gratitude for the tributes paid to his son, saying: “He was an amazing, loving and selfless human being.

“I only wish that I was the same as him when I was younger, he was amazing. We are overwhelmed by the support shown by all.”