"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid... I think": Cyclists pleasantly surprised by front derailleur "hack" that turns your bike 1x using just a roadside rock... (sort of)... but is it really a "rock-solid solution"? + more on the live blog

Back to the joys of Reddit to kick off Thursday's live blog, more mechanical musings, this time in the form of a front mech "hack" that'll turn your bike 1x for free. All it costs is the time to find a roadside rock and presumably some scratching to your frame. I present to you... the "rock-solid solution".

First things first, please don't let your chain get into this state, it's had a hard life.

Anyway, back to the rock wedged between the derailleur and the frame, keeping it in place. Now, obviously if your cable is still in place the rock is, well, a bit redundant. However, among the good people of Reddit who were fascinated by this was a bike shop mechanic who'd seen someone use this method before too to get them through a multi-day ride and keep them in the big ring when their front cable snapped.

"It's a legit solution when FD cable snaps," another commented.

"I had someone come into the shop with this set-up because his cable snapped on a multi day trip. Hey, if it works…" the mechanic said.

Negatives: we can already see the damage that rock is doing to the frame, plus you could get a bit of a cadence shock if it dislodged... but desperate times call for desperate measures, I guess. We mainly just enjoyed reading the comments... some excellent work...

"Rock-solid solution, that is."

"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid. I think."

"Not great for the frame but I'd call it a hack."

"Did you consider adjusting the limit… NO. ROCK."

Others were more concerned with the "seasoning" of the chain...

"I can hear this pic."

"I also love the seasoning of the chain. I can hear it from here."

"You'd think the rust would make it hard to shift anyway."

Can anyone vouch for the rock 1x "hack"? Pulled this trick when your cable snapped? Don't worry, we won't assume your chain looked like this one...