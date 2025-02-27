Support road.cc

"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid... I think": Cyclists pleasantly surprised by front derailleur "hack" that turns your bike 1x using just a roadside rock... (sort of)... but is it really a "rock-solid solution"? + more on the live blog

2025's rattling on and we're almost in March, Dan Alexander will be daydreaming about the classics' return and some longer spring evenings in between all your usual Thursday live blog updates...
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 09:08
2
"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid... I think": Cyclists pleasantly surprised by front derailleur "hack" that turns your bike 1x using just a roadside rock... (sort of)... but is it really a "rock-solid solution"? + more on the live blogReddit front derailleur "hack" (credit: Jackmallsop/Reddit)
08:56
"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid... I think": Cyclists pleasantly surprised by front derailleur "hack" that turns your bike 1x using just a roadside rock... (sort of)... but is it really a "rock-solid solution"?

Back to the joys of Reddit to kick off Thursday's live blog, more mechanical musings, this time in the form of a front mech "hack" that'll turn your bike 1x for free. All it costs is the time to find a roadside rock and presumably some scratching to your frame. I present to you... the "rock-solid solution".

Reddit front derailleur "hack"

First things first, please don't let your chain get into this state, it's had a hard life. 

Anyway, back to the rock wedged between the derailleur and the frame, keeping it in place. Now, obviously if your cable is still in place the rock is, well, a bit redundant. However, among the good people of Reddit who were fascinated by this was a bike shop mechanic who'd seen someone use this method before too to get them through a multi-day ride and keep them in the big ring when their front cable snapped.

"It's a legit solution when FD cable snaps," another commented.

"I had someone come into the shop with this set-up because his cable snapped on a multi day trip. Hey, if it works…" the mechanic said.

Negatives: we can already see the damage that rock is doing to the frame, plus you could get a bit of a cadence shock if it dislodged... but desperate times call for desperate measures, I guess. We mainly just enjoyed reading the comments... some excellent work...

"Rock-solid solution, that is."

"If it's stupid but it works it's not stupid. I think."

"Not great for the frame but I'd call it a hack."

"Did you consider adjusting the limit… NO. ROCK."

Others were more concerned with the "seasoning" of the chain...

"I can hear this pic."

"I also love the seasoning of the chain. I can hear it from here."

"You'd think the rust would make it hard to shift anyway."

Can anyone vouch for the rock 1x "hack"? Pulled this trick when your cable snapped? Don't worry, we won't assume your chain looked like this one...

09:23
Family of ultra cyclist whose Auckland to Wellington cycling record was smashed by Lachlan Morton thanks Rapha for "owning up to the false narrative" surrounding former record holder
Lachlan Morton Auckland to Wellington finish (Dan King/Rapha)

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

HLaB | 3 min ago
I'll not sleep tonight thinking about the poor state of the chain! No wonder the FD cable snapped 😕

AidanR | 1 hour ago
I've used that hack more than once in my time, but using a stick rather than a rock, which has obviously drawbacks!

