“If cyclists have an accident what exactly do they lose?”: Anti-cycling bingo full house; Daily Record says cyclists could be fined “for riding next to cars on roads”; Tour Femmes pro taken out by own team car; Leo Hayter to Ineos? + more on the live blog

Following this morning’s post about the Brighton Argus reader who spent her free time before an appointment at the dentist filling in her anti-cycling bingo card, some of our regulars in the comments were a touch suspicious about Christine’s story:

Mungecrundle said: “She saw seven cyclists and not one of them was devouring a live baby or pillaging a nun? I simply don't believe her.”

Rapha Nadal was more forensic in his analysis, pointing out that “there aren't any bus stops in Fiveways which are so close to the traffic lights that "Christine" could've witnessed all that. Of the ones at the Fivways crossroads, three of them are on an incline so these casual cyclists must've been going some to come shooting past her (allegedly).”

wycombewheeler also had a few questions: “Luckily as it was (checks notes) "such a hot day", they should have been very easy to see, as it was neither poor light or night

“I think the main reasons for cyclists wearing black, is it shows the dirt so much less, dirt typically resulting from tyre wear, brake dust or particulate emissions - all of which coming from motor vehicles.

“Aside from the use of language to imply the cyclists rode through the lights when they shouldn't. Why not "I saw seven cyclists ride past"? Why the mention of the lights, which were obviously green for these six since she specifically mentions the seventh going through on red?”

“Repeated mention of "Road Fund Licence" so she's over 60 years out of date before she starts,” said Karlt. “I bet she thinks the Road Fund is where her VED goes and it's what all the road repairs and building come out of.”

HoarseMann said: “I do hope Christine was wearing a day-glo shellsuit. It would be terribly irresponsible not to do so; not only so she is clearly visible to drivers when crossing the road, but also so that the bus driver can clearly see her waiting at the stop.

“Perhaps now she has been to the dentist, she should consider a trip to the opticians, since she is having difficulty seeing cyclists in broad daylight.”

Clem Fandango replied: “Yes so difficult that she still saw six of the swines... Paging Erwin Schrodinger.”

Our readers were also less than impressed with the Daily Record’s frankly head scratching headline that cyclists could be fined “for riding next to cars on roads”, which – much to the confusion of those in the comments – appeared to be simply describing the act of road cycling, rather than any specific misdemeanour.

A bit like describing a bank robbery as: ‘Man arrested for entering a branch of Santander’…

“My favourite comment on the Daily Record article is the guy who claims that "cyclists don't ever read the Highway Code" before stating that the 1.5m overtaking distance applies to filtering, thus proving that he hasn't ever read the Highway Code,” noted BalladOfStruth.

“Possibly the most blatant of click baits,” said eburtthebike. Us or the Daily Record? On second thought, don’t answer that…