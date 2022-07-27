“If cyclists have an accident what exactly do they lose?”: Anti-cycling bingo full house; Daily Record says cyclists could be fined “for riding next to cars on roads”; Tour Femmes pro taken out by own team car; Leo Hayter to Ineos? + more on the live blog

European time trial champion Marlen Reusser used all her expertise racing against the clock to solo to a convincing win on a day of punctures, crashes and indecision at the Tour de France Femmes.
The Swiss SD Worx rider attacked a cautious front group with around 23 kilometres to go, just before the last of the day’s much-anticipated gravel sections.
Despite a late counterattack by Veronica Ewers, Alena Amialiusik, and Évita Muzic (who, like her teammate Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig yesterday, made up for a disappointing stage two by taking second today), Reusser never looked like being caught, and crossed the line 1.24 ahead of the chasing trio and 1.40 in front of the favourites group, led home – almost inevitably – by Marianne Vos.
While Reusser was able to serenely glide across the gravel roads of France’s champagne country, others were less fortunate.
A.S.O. /Fabien Boukla
The dirt tracks through the vineyards outside the ancient finish town of Bar-Sur-Aube, while resembling the white roads of the Strade Bianche spring classic, were much less compact than their Italian cousins, and featured lots of loose gravel and large stones, kicking up a whirlwind of white, almost opaque dust as the peloton and race convoy passed.
The dusty, treacherous conditions prompted former pro Iris Slappendel, now reporting from the back of a motorbike for GCN, to describe Paris-Roubaix as a “walk in the park” in comparison.
They also took their fair share of prisoners among the GC favourites: Uttrup Ludwig punctured and was forced to swap wheels with a teammate, their car far behind in the dust; Annemiek van Vleuten clipped out after a touch of wheels on one section, and punctured on another; Kasia Niewiadoma punctured, and Elisa Longo Borghini finished the stage aboard her teammate and world champion Elisa Balsamo’s bike.
A.S.O./Thomas Maheux
Worst affected, however, was Spanish champion Mavi García, who was sitting sixth overall at the start of the day. Despite looking strong all day, the 38-year-old, a podium finisher at Strade Bianche last year, punctured not once, but twice, on the gravel roads.
On the second occasion, she quickly dropped her bike in the middle of the road in order to swap with a teammate, causing BikeExchange’s Alex Manly, who was making her way back through the convoy, to hit the stony deck.
With just over 13 kilometres to go, García proved once and for all that the cycling gods were against her, as her own UAE ADQ team car clipped her back wheel as she chased back on to the group, causing her to hit the road hard.
While García definitively lost the gravel lottery, all of the others affected by the almost inevitable bad luck of a stage like this were able to make their way back to a favourites group that appeared more than happy to tick off such a hazardous stage than race for any significant time on GC.
A.S.O./Thomas Maheux
Despite a brief attack by Niewiadoma and Vos with eighteen kilometres to go, the stage was punctuated by an overabundance of caution among the yellow jersey contenders (supported, perhaps, by the bad luck suffered by García, who was the only rider to drop out of the top ten on GC today).
The gravel offered the riders their fair share of mishaps and misfortune, but it failed to deliver – for a race that has done nothing but deliver exciting racing so far – the expected and much-anticipated drama.
Will today, rather than shaping the GC battle, simply add further weight to the argument that dangerous stages over the cobbles and gravel roads don’t belong in big stage races?