"Disgrace": Pro riders rip into UCI over "unacceptable" speed bump sprint crash; Could you save £750 by cycling to work? (+ Cycle to Work Day); "Always nice to see Rick rolling": Jeremy Vine and Rick Astley ride bikes + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be doing his best to keep you entertained as we move one step closer to the weekend on the live blog...
Thu, Aug 04, 2022 09:08
"Disgrace": Pro riders rip into UCI over "unacceptable" speed bump sprint crash; Could you save £750 by cycling to work? (+ Cycle to Work Day); "Always nice to see Rick rolling": Jeremy Vine and Rick Astley ride bikes + more on the live blogBurgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
09:11
"Disgrace": Pro riders rip into UCI over "unacceptable" speed bump sprint crash

Some reaction to the terrible Burgos crash that we covered on yesterday's live blog...

The UCI has been criticised from all angles after this one, with riders, staff, media and fans alike pointing out the danger of the finish AND the fact it broke the governing body's own rules regarding safety of race finishes.

Commentating on GCN, Brian Smith read out the UCI's statement: "Last year the UCI stated: 'There must be no obstacles such as road narrowings, traffic islands and speed bumps in the final kilometre.'

"Well that contravenes the UCI regulations, so who signs these things off? It's the same with what has happened in Poland, this finish could have been fine and been used in years to come, but we had an incident. It feels as though the UCI waits for an incident, then reacts to it and that shouldn't be the case."

At Tour de Pologne, too, there was a sprint crash, as riders fell while rounding a high-speed bend in the final kilometre...

Despite the horrendous scenes, everyone involved in the Burgos pile-up, which happened when a speed bump on a sharp downhill section caused Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker to lose his grip of his bars, managed to finish the stage...

Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)

GCN commentator Rob Hatch concluded: "I have to say I think that's one of the worst crashes I've seen in recent times [...] I'm not quite sure what we've just watched there but it's an absolute shocker."

Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)
Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)

 The riders involved also had strong words for the UCI. Edoardo Affini, along with stage winner Timo Roosen, was questioned for celebrating the win, but hit back to say he had no idea about the crash behind and was caught up in the madness of leading out...

09:08
08:57
"Always nice to see Rick rolling": Jeremy Vine and Rick Astley ride bikes

Is it Rick Astley?

Get in the comments with your case for or against...anyway, it led to an early comment of the day contender...

Well played... 

08:08
07:48
Could you save £750 by cycling to work?

It's Cycle to Work Day so well done if you ditched the car, train, bus or tube this morning...

Some interesting research from Blackhawk Network dropped in our inbox this week, suggesting that 46 per cent of Brits would prefer to cycle to work to reduce travel costs, and that cycling to work helps people save on average almost £750 a year (£1,400 for those in Greater London)...

2021 La Passione Commuter -10

The figures come from a survey of 2,000 employees across the UK conducted by the employee benefits platform, in partnership with Sapio, to mark the 10th anniversary of Cycle to Work Day, and also suggest more people want to take to life on two wheels to get to work and cut costs. In the last year alone, 11 per cent began cycling to work, and a further 36 per cent are actively considering it.

In part due to soaring prices elsewhere — 40 per cent of commuting drivers and 82 per cent of rail commuters have noticed a significant increase in cost of travel compared to a year ago — almost half of respondents (46 per cent) said they would prefer to cycle, with 67 per cent of those saying cutting travel costs is their primary reason.

Last month we did a vid with Ribble to ask the question: how much money you could save by ditching the car on your commute? Check it out for more cycle commuting chat...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

