"Disgrace": Pro riders rip into UCI over "unacceptable" speed bump sprint crash; Could you save £750 by cycling to work? (+ Cycle to Work Day); "Always nice to see Rick rolling": Jeremy Vine and Rick Astley ride bikes + more on the live blog

Wypadek na #TdP22 wyglądał źle, ale za to co miało miejsce podczas #VueltaBurgos ktoś powinien trafić przed sąd... pic.twitter.com/mP5huVSkZo — Jakub Jarosz (@jakjarosz) August 3, 2022

The UCI has been criticised from all angles after this one, with riders, staff, media and fans alike pointing out the danger of the finish AND the fact it broke the governing body's own rules regarding safety of race finishes.

Commentating on GCN, Brian Smith read out the UCI's statement: "Last year the UCI stated: 'There must be no obstacles such as road narrowings, traffic islands and speed bumps in the final kilometre.'

"Well that contravenes the UCI regulations, so who signs these things off? It's the same with what has happened in Poland, this finish could have been fine and been used in years to come, but we had an incident. It feels as though the UCI waits for an incident, then reacts to it and that shouldn't be the case."

At Tour de Pologne, too, there was a sprint crash, as riders fell while rounding a high-speed bend in the final kilometre...

Despite the horrendous scenes, everyone involved in the Burgos pile-up, which happened when a speed bump on a sharp downhill section caused Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker to lose his grip of his bars, managed to finish the stage...

GCN commentator Rob Hatch concluded: "I have to say I think that's one of the worst crashes I've seen in recent times [...] I'm not quite sure what we've just watched there but it's an absolute shocker."

The riders involved also had strong words for the UCI. Edoardo Affini, along with stage winner Timo Roosen, was questioned for celebrating the win, but hit back to say he had no idea about the crash behind and was caught up in the madness of leading out...

2. I feel very sorry and sad for everyone involved and i hope no one is badly hurted.

Dear @UCI_cycling after all that happend already, to allow a finish with a speedbump so high in the last 800m coming from a super hig speed section is a disgrace.

Unacceptable. — edoardo affini (@edoardo_affini) August 3, 2022

Also I see people complaining about the cheering/happy teammates Timo (as he wins a race!) and Edoardo. They did not know what was happening and with this speed/close to the finish it is impssible to know. I don’t complain, so nobody should do this imo.🙏🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/Psma2u1GLH — David Dekker (@dekkerdavid) August 3, 2022