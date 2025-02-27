Canyon goes back to its roots with launch of 'MyCanyon' custom bike programme... but it's only available for the Aeroad CFR right now

German bike brand Canyon has launched its MyCanyon custom bike programme, centring on the Aeroad CFR aero road bike. Customers can choose from several different paint jobs including some by popular artists, as well as customising the bike's spec from groupset to wheels to cockpit sizes.

From Annemiek van Vleuten's gold Canyon Speedmax, to Jasper Philipsen's green Aeroad, the idea of a custom bike isn't a foreign concept to Canyon. In fact, the brand began in founder Roman Arnold's garage in 1978 building and selling customised bikes.

Canyon goes full circle

2025 MyCanyon frame (credit: Canyon)

And now, in 2025, the brand has come almost full circle. We say almost, because for now (well, summer for us in the UK), customers can only personalise the Aeroad CFR - Canyon's top-end aero road race bike.

Review: Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS

Canyon is keen to point out that this is only the first bike you'll be able to customise - with an expansion of the programme promised later down the line. According to the brand, the reason the Aeroad CFR was chosen was because it "represents the absolute pinnacle of our engineering élan."

What exactly can you customise?

2025 MyCanyon customisation side view (credit: Canyon)

The MyCanyon programme offers several different points of customisation. Much like the Trek Project One programme or the like, you can go through and spec the Aeroad CFR as you like, with three areas of focus: fit, function and aesthetics.

The fit covers things like the saddle, stem length and cockpit configurations. Function relates to the groupset and wheels, and aesthetics is as you've probably guessed, the paintjob. And, customers can now add on a name sticker. Perfect.

Of course, there are still some limitations within the customisation process. You won't be able to spec a Shimano 105 groupset on the Aeroad CFR, for example. Canyon will only give customers a choice of Shimano Dura-Ace and SRAM Red AXS. It probably wouldn't be appealing to the right audience if you could slap on a 10-speed Cues groupset, now would it?

One thing that might be a stickler for some, however, is the lack of crank length choice. Canyon says the crank lengths are matched to the size of the frame, but is open to the idea of adding the option if there is enough demand. And after Vingegaard's 150mm crank length debut, we can't see why there won't be a massive surge in people trying to get hold of some.

13 frame designs

2025 MyCanyon customisation full bike (credit: Canyon)

Over the years, there have been plenty of eye-catching colourways on Canyon bikes, even for the average Joe rather than Mathieu van der Poel. But for the MyCanyon project, there will be several new variations customers can choose from.

The Mano collection frames are all hand-painted, and focus on the theme of 'Astro'. Canyon says the four artworks within this collection are inspired by "the celestial aura of nebulae."

The Fabrio collection has three designs which use pigments and iridescent decals that look different depending on the way the light hits the bike.

Then there is the Opus collection, which are a selection of designs created in collaboration with artists Felipe Pantone and Elena Salmistraro. Pantone's design focuses on speed and technology, whereas Salmistraro's captures colour and energy.

2025 MyCanyon customisation front (credit: Canyon)

Each customisation will include a price adjustment, as would be expected with a customised bike. The Fabrio colourways are included without extra cost (well, without the extra $500 added on for selecting MyCanyon customisation), the Opus editions add a $1,500 surcharge, and the Mano, $700.

The programme is set to launch in the UK in July or August, and if you order a custom bike through MyCanyon, the expected lead time is 6-12 weeks. The longer wait period, we're told, is because of the more labour-intensive paint design and the customisation process. Each bike will be hand-painted and then built by an "expert mechanic" before being delivered to you.

With a base price of £9,299 for the Di2 Aeroad CFR, it's likely only going to appeal to those with a lot of cash to splash. And some could argue that things like choosing your optimum stem length and saddle choice should really be part of the buying process of any road bike.

Others would say that it adds complexity to the manufacturing and building process, and thus warrants extra cost to the consumer. Either way, the paint jobs are certainly 'out of this world' (sorry), and we're looking forward to seeing some of them in the wild.

