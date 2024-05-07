Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Is the most competitive Strava segment in the world Tom Pidcock's forever?; Tadej Pogačar jokingly threatens to attack "from the gun" today... after Geraint Thomas asks for "nice quiet day" + more on the live blog

It's a Tuesday that feels like a Monday, but the sun's out and the Giro's on... so no bank holiday blues here — Dan Alexander will have all your live blog updates, news, reaction and more...
Tue, May 07, 2024 09:03
0
Is the most competitive Strava segment in the world Tom Pidcock's forever?; Tadej Pogačar jokingly threatens to attack "from the gun" today... after Geraint Thomas asks for "nice quiet day" + more on the live blogkomoot mallorca feature -sa calobra 1
08:45
Tadej Pogačar jokingly threatens to attack "from the gun" today... after Geraint Thomas asks for "nice quiet day"

Any thought that Tadej Pogačar might do as little as possible to win this Giro d'Italia in order to save some energy for the Tour de France double attempt disappeared this weekend, just as quickly as... well, the Slovenian when given half a chance to attack.

Second on stage one, stage-winning destruction on day two, attacking on stage three's sprint finish. Just a normal opening Grand Tour weekend for the sport's great entertainer. Surely he couldn't?

Geraint Thomas Instagram with Tadej Pogačar

Me too, G...

Geraint Thomas 2024 Giro Eurosport interview

Today should be another sprint, but like yesterday when Thomas and Pogačar leapt to follow Mikkel Frølich Honoré's attack, there's a small climb just a few kilometres from the line. Enough to tempt Tadej? Three times as much climbing as on yesterday's stage, most of that in the first half of the day. Jonathan Milan is the name on this live blog predictor's mind...

2024 Giro d'Italia stage four (RCS)
07:49
Is the most competitive Strava segment in the world Tom Pidcock's forever?

We'll get talking about the Giro in a bit but, as everyone knows, Strava KOMs are much more important. 2019 British national hill climb champ Ed Laverack is over in Mallorca and had another go at setting a PB up Sa Calobra because when in Rome... or more accurately when in a Balearic Island hotspot for the world's two-wheeled visitors...

Ed Laverack at Sa Calobra (Strava)

[Strava/Ed Laverack]

The backstory to all this is that Laverack smashed the KOM a couple of years back, the climb widely regarded as quite possibly Strava's most competitive segment due to its popularity with the pros and year-round visits from those aforementioned never-ending pelotons of visitors.

Then, during a winter training camp, a random cyclist by the name of Tom Pidcock (apparently he's quite good...) came along and obliterated the KOM by almost two minutes. And while nobody seems to know just how much Ineos Grenadiers drafting that mind-boggling 22:46 came with, it now seems pretty unbeatable (unless Tadej Pogačar gets bored with smashing the Giro apart and heads over for some rest day fun).

Laverack took 18 seconds off his previous best to solidify his place in second on the segment leaderboard, 1:32 behind Pidcock, but impressively ahead of Simon Yates and other notable current and former pros.

 

"Stunning day for it and the legs showed up," he told followers on Strava afterwards, with full behind the scenes YouTube video to follow this week. "388w (6.4wkg ish) and perfect pacing meant I made up all of my advantage in the final 6km, going 30s faster than my PR on that section alone! Maybe next time we will have some fun for YouTube and pace behind a team of climbers or a motorbike and see how fast we can really go!"

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Latest Comments

 