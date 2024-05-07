Is the most competitive Strava segment in the world Tom Pidcock's forever?; Tadej Pogačar jokingly threatens to attack "from the gun" today... after Geraint Thomas asks for "nice quiet day" + more on the live blog

We'll get talking about the Giro in a bit but, as everyone knows, Strava KOMs are much more important. 2019 British national hill climb champ Ed Laverack is over in Mallorca and had another go at setting a PB up Sa Calobra because when in Rome... or more accurately when in a Balearic Island hotspot for the world's two-wheeled visitors...

[Strava/Ed Laverack]

The backstory to all this is that Laverack smashed the KOM a couple of years back, the climb widely regarded as quite possibly Strava's most competitive segment due to its popularity with the pros and year-round visits from those aforementioned never-ending pelotons of visitors.

Then, during a winter training camp, a random cyclist by the name of Tom Pidcock (apparently he's quite good...) came along and obliterated the KOM by almost two minutes. And while nobody seems to know just how much Ineos Grenadiers drafting that mind-boggling 22:46 came with, it now seems pretty unbeatable (unless Tadej Pogačar gets bored with smashing the Giro apart and heads over for some rest day fun).

Laverack took 18 seconds off his previous best to solidify his place in second on the segment leaderboard, 1:32 behind Pidcock, but impressively ahead of Simon Yates and other notable current and former pros.

"Stunning day for it and the legs showed up," he told followers on Strava afterwards, with full behind the scenes YouTube video to follow this week. "388w (6.4wkg ish) and perfect pacing meant I made up all of my advantage in the final 6km, going 30s faster than my PR on that section alone! Maybe next time we will have some fun for YouTube and pace behind a team of climbers or a motorbike and see how fast we can really go!"