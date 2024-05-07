Long-distance lace-ups and an endurance bike bargain: road.cc Recommends updated with products from Boardman, Revoloop, Quoc + more

We've finally seen some reasonably nice and sunny weather over the early May bank holiday in most parts of the UK, which means the winter and autumnal cycling gear can almost be packed away for a few months! As this is our April Recommends selection, we have got a couple of winter(ish) warmers included if you want to stock up for the autumn, with seven products included in total for the month.

Here's a quick list of those products that have got the prestigious Recommends nod. You'll find a little more information about them all further down the page, plus links to the full reviews.

Repente Spyd 3.0

Gorewear Sleet Insulated Overshoes

Quoc Escape Road Lace Shoes

Boardman SLR 8.6

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Revoloop Race Ultra Tube

Velocio Knee Warmer

Repente Spyd 3.0

This carbon-railed, high-performance saddle for on and off-road riding isn't as expensive as many others in its category, yet provided our reviewer with outstanding comfort even on very long rides.

> Best bike saddles

The Spy 3.0 has two width options which should suit most sit bones, and the parts are replaceable so it could theoretically last you many years. The latter is thanks to the unique 'Repente Locking System', which sees the rails, base and cover all screwed together. Our reviewer also thought the construction could have created some extra flex, therefore comfort.

It's very light at just 174g, and truly delivered day-long comfort for our reviewer.

Read the full review of the Repente Spyd 3.0 here

Gorewear Sleet Insulated Overshoes

Overshoe season is all but over, but if you ride very early or very late and need a new pair then these fluorescent overshoes from Gorewear come highly recommended.

With impressive warmth via Gorewear's Primaloft insulation tech, these overshoes are also breathable when you do warm up, and left our reviewer's feet warm and dry through some very changeable early spring weather. They're easy to get on because there's plenty of give at the back, though our reviewer recommends sizing up.

The added visibility is a useful bonus, and while the robust build means these overshoes don't have the slimline appearance racing snakes might be looking for, those who value warmth and practicality without too much bulk will appreciate them.

Read the full review of the Gorewear Sleet Insulated Overshoes here

Quoc Escape Road Lace Shoes

Our reviewer describes the Escape lace-ups from Quoc as "fantastically stiff and comfortable road shoes at an amazing price", and should be high on your wishlist if you're after some classic road shoes for summer.

The laces proved to be a highlight, providing a snug and secure fit with no pressure points. On the bottom, our reviewer said the soles were "exceptionally stiff", allowing for greater efficiency and power.

The uppers are well ventilated, they look great and are good value compared to other shoes in this category. Our reviewer's only gripe was that they size up small, so try before you buy if possible.

Read the full review of the Quoc Escape Road Lace Shoes

Boardman SLR 8.6

The Boardman SLR 8.6 keeps it real in 2024 with rim brakes and a very appealing price point.

> Best road bikes under £1000

Weighing just over 10kg, the SLR 8.6 is fairly light for the price, and real-world practical for commuting and long rides with mudguard and rear rack fittings. The triple-butted aluminium frame and carbon fork provide a stable platform for cranking out the miles, and the gearing - Shimano Claris 8-speed with a 50/34 crankset and 11-32t cassette - has plenty at the bottom for tackling big climbs.

The brakes are basic and tyre clearance isn't fantastic at 28mm, but for the money the SLR 8.6 is one of the best entry-level bikes you can buy.

Read the full review of the Boardman SLR 8.6

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds

With very good sound quality and "unbeatable" battery life according to our reviewer, the Epic Air Sport earbuds from JLab are some of the best bike-friendly options for listening to music/whatever it is you like to listen to that we've ever reviewed.

The case includes an integrated USB cable for charging on the go, and it easily fits in a jersey pocket. These earbuds also automatically stop playing when you take them off, further saving on battery life and meaning your podcast resumes at the point you left it.

The hook design should suit most ears, and you can switch between noise cancelling and 'Be Aware' modes for in and outdoor riding, with both working very well indeed.

These earbuds are an investment, but you'll pay more for the same spec and sound quality from a better-known brand.

Read the full review of the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Revoloop Race Ultra Tube

Revoloop's take on the super lightweight inner tube is a cut above the competition according to our reviewer.

Lighter than almost all of the competition at just 26g per tube, and with a lot of weight saving over standard inner tubes for the price, they stood up to plenty of abuse during test rides and offered a significantly better road feel than riding with heavier tubes.

"It's an easy performance win and, while they're not cheap for tubes, they are a cheap and reliable way of dropping serious weight from your rims", our reviewer concluded.

Read our review of the Revoloop Race Ultra Tube

Velocio Knee Warmer

If you want to protect your knees from chills at dusk or early in the morning, Velocio's offering is a great option.

> Best arm and leg warmers

While not cheap, these knee warmers are breathable and compact, easily stuffing into a jersey pocket. There are no uncomfortable grippers squeezing on your legs, just mild compression. The fabric is super lightweight and each warmer is properly tailored for the left and right legs separately to ensure a proper fit.

Read our review of the Velocio Knee Warmer

Head over to the road.cc Recommends section to see all of our highest-rated products in one place