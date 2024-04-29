Near Miss of the Day 903: Driver's punishment pass while blaring horn at two-abreast cyclists earns £300 fine and six penalty points

A motorist in Scotland landed themselves a £300 fine and six penalty points on their driving licence after blaring the horn at a pair of cyclists riding two-abreast before overtaking across solid double white lines and cutting back across one of the riders.

road.cc reader Stewart reported his camera footage to Police Scotland, the force's lack of reporting portal meaning he had to go through the lengthier process of providing officers a statement, but felt this case was sufficiently dangerous to be worth doing so.

The police agreed, fining the driver involved £300 and handing them six penalty points on their driving licence.

"Along with my partner we've had a spate of close passes and inconsiderate drivers of late," Stewart explained. "The attached video though shows exceptional behaviour from a driver. We were cycling along a rural road, wide and quiet when the incident happened. Excessive use of horn, crossing a solid white line and a close pass to finish."

As per Rule 213 of the Highway Code: "On narrow sections of road, on quiet roads or streets, at road junctions and in slower-moving traffic, cyclists may sometimes ride in the centre of the lane, rather than towards the side of the road. It can be safer for groups of cyclists to ride two abreast in these situations. Allow them to do so for their own safety, to ensure they can see and be seen."

While cyclists and other road users in England and Wales can submit video evidence of road traffic offences via Operation Snap and other police reporting portals, Scotland is yet to introduce one, potentially deterring riders from submitting footage given the increased time and inconvenience of reporting incidents to the police by other means.

Cycling UK has been at the forefront of campaigning for the introduction of such a portal to be introduced, and Police Scotland originally committed to piloting a reporting portal in March 2022, with support from the AA, RAC and numerous other organisations.

> Delays to introduction of online road safety portal putting cyclists "at risk", says Cycling UK

However, last autumn it was confirmed that the project had been cancelled as Minister for Justice Angela Constance argued: "A stand-alone portal is not the optimum route to create the capability for digital media submissions to be submitted by members of the public."

And while a Digital Evidence Sharing Capability is being piloted in Dundee ahead of expected national roll-out next year, it is not believed to be as strong or functional an option as the cancelled National Dashcam Safety Portal.

At the time of the NDSP's cancellation, Jim Densham from Cycling UK said: "The technology is there, so it's hard to understand why Police Scotland has refused to adopt it, when the case for its introduction is overwhelming: it will save them time and money, is widely supported by the public and road user groups and is used successfully everywhere else in Great Britain.

"Cancelling the NDSP and delaying until at least 2025, with a lesser replacement, puts responsible drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Scotland at risk. Cycling UK is happy to work with the police to ensure that the people of Scotland receive the system that they were promised."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling