MP urges that cyclists should have registration plates – but the government’s answer is likely to remain the same

In what, given past responses on the issue, one might consider to be a waste of Parliamentary time, an MP has once again raised the issue in the House of Commons of whether cyclists should be made to display registration plates on their bicycles.

It's a question that gets put to transport ministers time and time again, and on each occasion the response is that there are no plans to do so.

The latest appeal on the subject comes from the Conservative MP for Shipley, Sir Philip Davies, who in a written question to Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, said: “People have been saying to me that there have been incidents of anti-social behaviour involving cyclists and there is no way of tracking those that cause problems or flout the laws of the road.

"They have suggested that if cyclists were forced to have a registration plate it would mean they were identifiable and could resolve the problem as those who chose to cycle in an irresponsible manner would know there will be consequences,” added Davies, as reported by the Telegraph & Argus.

In a House of Lords debate last year, Lord Brendan Hogan-Hall, former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, claimed that especially in London, bike riders "seem to be entirely unaccountable.”

> "Dangerous" cyclists "entirely unaccountable" and should have number plates, argues former Met Police chief

He said: "Having a registration plate somewhere on the back would not be a bad idea to make sure that people are held to account and it is not totally without consequences if they choose to ignore things that are meant to keep us all safe.”

In response, the DfT said it had no plans to require cyclists to display registration plates.

A spokesperson said: “Like all road users, people cycling have a duty to behave in a safe and responsible way.

"The Department has no plans to introduce registration plates for cyclists, as the cost and complexity of this would greatly outweigh the benefits," the spokesperson added.