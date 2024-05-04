MP urges that cyclists should have registration plates – but the government’s answer is likely to remain the same

In what, given past responses on the issue, one might consider to be a waste of Parliamentary time, an MP has once again raised the issue in the House of Commons of whether cyclists should be made to display registration plates on their bicycles.
It's a question that gets put to transport ministers time and time again, and on each occasion the response is that there are no plans to do so.
The latest appeal on the subject comes from the Conservative MP for Shipley, Sir Philip Davies, who in a written question to Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, said: “People have been saying to me that there have been incidents of anti-social behaviour involving cyclists and there is no way of tracking those that cause problems or flout the laws of the road.
"They have suggested that if cyclists were forced to have a registration plate it would mean they were identifiable and could resolve the problem as those who chose to cycle in an irresponsible manner would know there will be consequences,” added Davies, as reported by the Telegraph & Argus.
In a House of Lords debate last year, Lord Brendan Hogan-Hall, former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, claimed that especially in London, bike riders "seem to be entirely unaccountable.”
He said: "Having a registration plate somewhere on the back would not be a bad idea to make sure that people are held to account and it is not totally without consequences if they choose to ignore things that are meant to keep us all safe.”
In response, the DfT said it had no plans to require cyclists to display registration plates.
A spokesperson said: “Like all road users, people cycling have a duty to behave in a safe and responsible way.
"The Department has no plans to introduce registration plates for cyclists, as the cost and complexity of this would greatly outweigh the benefits," the spokesperson added.
Do they not realise that the people they have in mind (most likely teens in ballys riding illegal ebikes) won't have licence plates even if it did become a legal requirement to do so. They already flaut the law anyway.
They're just control freaks and bullies, these are the freedoms they want for you.
Registration numbers have abjectly failed to curb anti social behaviour of motorists , much of which police fail to deal with when given evidence .
Weekend anti social behaviour at closing time ot at football matches of course would be stopped if all humans wore a Tabard with their details . Burglary , assault , vandalism , fraud - all would cease . Rainbows would fill the sky and golden unicorns would trott down the streets
So, the Tory Death Cultists want to put a barrier in place to dissuade some people from cycling. Is that because they want more people to die from heart disease and sedentary lifestyles?
Just vice signalling. A touchstone for some of their "base" because "fairness" and accountability - for people we see as "not us" and an unloved stereotype.
Or maybe just something to chat about on the show?
Plus there's zero chance of it involving effort (political work, negotiation etc) or backfiring in practice as it's almost certainly never going to happen.
Is that because they want more people to die from heart disease
In the case of Philip Davis MP. I think the answer is yes. He once talked for ages to defeat a bill that would have taught cardiiac massage to children in school (as practiced in other countries sucessfully).
https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/14095746.shipley-mp-philip-davies-defends-latest-filibustering-criticism-after-52-minute-speech-by-saying-it-takes-as-long-as-it-takes/
It would be justice if someone did the same to his scheme.
It doesn't matter who many times this brand of politician is told its a “bad idea - not workable” they will never be able to drop it, they still believe that with all the evidence apparent, that brexit is a good idea, it justs need to implemented properly, or that Liz Trust was a good prime minister just thwarted by lefty elites. They are locked into an alternative reality that somehow it's not them or their mindset that's broken, it is all ways someone else that is at fault for the mess. There is no hope for them, all we can do is sit tight and wait till the levers of power will (I hope) eventually swing and we can put these people out to grass and leave them to their own delusions and conspiracy theories. Less than six months to go, not long now!
I think you're missing the motivation of these people. It's nothing to do with how workable or right the proposal is. For them it is entirely about gratifying their urge to "force cyclists" to submit - what to is almost irrelevant. I fear it is a very similar instinct to that which motivates punishment passes etc.
Thise vehicles that already have registration plates are not held to account when they choose to ignore rules etc. Lets get that right first shall we. Unfortunately, a typical case of an out of touch Tory with nothing left to contribute other than attempts at division and acts of desperation, and significantly lacking in common sense to boot.
Technically, Mr Philip Davies is a GBNews presenter who occasionally moonlights as a member of parliament. His GBNews salary is bigger than his MP salary
Hopefully he won't be working as an MP in a few months. he might even lose his job at GB News too given how it's losing money hand over fist. What a shame....
Philip fucking Davies! Tosser!
Perhaps a tad rude , but concise !