“Criminal-level abdication of duty” – Halfords slammed over non-tightened stem bolts

A bike mechanic has accused the UK’s biggest bike retailer, Halfords, of a “criminal-level abdication of duty” after a customer crashed on their first ride on a bike bought from the retailer on which it is claimed the stem bolts had not been tightened.
Mike Stead – a long-term road.cc reviewer and contributor – wrote on X, the social network formerly called Twitter: “Imagine walking out of a @Halfords_uk store with a bike so badly assembled, inspected and sold that the stem bolts were not even finger-tight.
“I inspected the bike today. Sold yesterday, on the first ride the customer crashed.
“Criminal-level abdication of duty,” he added.
Halfords does not perhaps have the best of reputations among many people whose work involves servicing and maintaining bicycles, as some of the replies to Stead’s tweets demonstrate.
He told us: “My friend messaged to say his partner had crashed off her new bike, and that the handlebars were very loose. She had collected it new from Halfords Perth that day, including a Pre-Delivery inspection checklist that showed the stem had been torqued to '16Nm'.
“Now 16Nm is a hell of a lot for a 4mm bolt, and that much would likely have snapped them clean off - the Boardman stem is clearly stamped '5-7Nm' as you'd expect. As it was I found the stem bolts were completely loose, and it was only the natural clamping friction of the stem that had kept the bars straight as she left the shop. Other interesting details on the PDI form included torquing the saddle to 20Nm (typically about 12Nm), the seat post to 12Nm (typically 5-8Nm), and BB/Cranks to what looks like just 16Nm (typically 30Nm or more).
“Other issues included the rear brake hose not being clipped into the frame letting it rub against the left fork stanchion, and the front mech wire being about 6 inches long therefore rubbing the left crank / rider's ankle with every revolution.
I've heard of the legendarily incompetent and lackadaisical Halford's cycle servicing over the years, but having witnessed it first-hand and having a friend nearly come to serious harm, I am now inspired to support them in raising a case with the local Trading Standards office,” Stead added.
“Halfords should not be allowed to operate as a cycle business until they can prove at a national level they have the policies and trained staff to deliver a service that doesn't put the public at risk.”
I collected a Boardman from Halfords Lancaster a few years ago, for an elderly friend. It was very well set up. In 2018 I ordered a bike from Planet X- it arrived by courier, nicely packaged, clean and in a good box with one of those check-lists with ticks everywhere. However, they clearly just ticked a large batch of them at the beginning of the day- the cranks were wobbling, and not just a bit. It was evident that the assembly dimwit had put either the asymmetrical SRAM outboard bearings on the wrong side or had put two identical ones on. Therefore, either one or both had been cross threaded in a big way. I therefore declined the offer to have it 'fixed'.
It takes a brave man to claim to never to have made a mistake.
It takes a brave man to ride a Halfords assembled bike without checking it first
It takes a stupid man to trust anyone's ability in this day and age.
Trust, but verify
Maybe the mechanic that assembles the bike should be made to ride it round the car park a few times to demonstrate its safety to the customer. Ideally have a little course requiring sudden turns and emergency braking.
Were the forks back to front as well? I see so many bikes being ridden by kids at our local BMX track with the forks on backwards and when I ask the parents, they generally say it was put together that way for them. A lot of the bikes have been assembled in Halfords I'm sad to say. I do often have allen keys with me and I couldn't tell you how many bikes I've had to put right.
The sheet says 16nm not 16Nm. That's a measurement of how much the hex key moved whilst tightening.
(nm = nanometers, one millionth of a millimeter)
If it were only tightened in 16 nanometers deep that would explain a lot..
Which end of the key? Or is it how deep the key was inserted into the nut?