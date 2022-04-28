Support road.cc

Most competitive Strava segment in the world? Ed Laverack smashes Sa Calobra KOM

The 2019 British Hill Climb champion took the legendary KOM, which has stood for seven years, by 18 seconds from former Team Sky pro Sebastián Henao
by Dan Alexander
Thu, Apr 28, 2022 12:15
4

Hill climb specialist Ed Laverack is the proud new owner of one of the most competitive Strava segments in the world — Sa Calobra.

The 9.4km climb is an iconic bucket list challenge for cyclists from across the world, and a regular winter testing ground for the WorldTour pros.

A quick peek at the Strava leaderboard will tell you as much. Four of the top ten were riding for Team Sky (now Ineos Grenadiers) when they set their best times, while 2018 Vuelta a España champion Simon Yates has the fifth-fastest time.

Ed Laverack Strava Sa Calobra

Laverack, who previously rode for several British continental teams, but now concentrates on hill climbing, and documents his training on YouTube, conquered Sa Calobra's 7 per cent average slopes in 24:36, at a mind-boggling average speed of 23km/h... 18 seconds quicker than Astana Qazaqstan pro Sebastián Henao.

His power meter data shows Laverack averaged 378w, with an average heart rate of 175bpm as he shredded the climb's famous twists and turns.

Ed Laverack Strava Sa Calobra

The segment has been attempted more than 180,000 times by 96,011 people (at the time of writing) and is one of the most popular climbs in Mallorca/ Spain/ Europe/ the world...

Sharing the KOM-breaking effort, Ed wrote: "Waw. I can't believe it all came together. That was worth the early alarm. No traffic, swirling wind but a headwind for the final bend to the top.

Ed Laverack Strava Sa Calobra

"Started to lose focus in the final 2km. This ride today was the most nervous I'd been in a long time, and I was just trying to calm myself down for the first half.

"Thank you to those that have followed along for this, those that backed me and the people on the road today that asked how I’d done as they were heading out to tackle their own rides. Set and smash your goals guys, but have some fun along the way."

Now go give that man some kudos!

Dan Alexander

