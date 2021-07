Kids pulling wheelies photobomb peculiar patriotic procession; "The bow before your master button": Ineos Grenadier 4x4's cyclist 'toot' button; Cav vs time cut; Ventoux; Wiggo's fashion show; Chris Froome packs his running shoes + more on the live blog

The Ineos Grenadier, the new 4x4 from Sir Jim Ratcliffe that the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team is controversially named after, had its interior released to the world this morning...and it comes with a cyclist 'toot' button. Described as "amazing" by Toby Ecuyer, head of design at Ineos Automotive, the button is apparently there so drivers can offer a "gentle hoot" to cyclists to "make them aware that you are there"...

Ecuyer said: "Often when you are approaching a cyclist, if you want to make them aware that you are there you often try to do a gentle hoot and it ends up as a full-blown claxon which scares the living daylights out of everybody. You never quite get it right and it comes out as aggressive." Right. The 'toot' is separate from the main horn and is supposedly a kinder, quieter option, although the video does not demonstrate it being used.

Thoughts?

In December, Brexiteer Ratcliffe scrapped his plan to build the vehicles in Wales, with production instead being moved to the former Mercedes-Benz factory in Hambach, France...The cycling team has also come under fire for its relentless promotion of the 4x4...