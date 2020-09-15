Ineos Grenadiers slammed for relentless 4x4 promotion; Chris Boardman clip on lockdown cycling descends into helmet row; West Mercia Police say Close Pass Op WILL go ahead; Tino Asprilla shares strange Rigo Uran pic + more on the live blog

Great piece... no helmet mr boardman 😔 — Chris (@cjayres11) September 15, 2020

Poor form not wearing a helmet, what were you thinking? — Calvin Coulter (@CalvinCoulter) September 15, 2020

Where is your helmet? Great advertisement... — Kevin Pettengell (@KevlarP18) September 15, 2020

It's time to dig out that archive pic again, and on this occasion it's because Chris Boardman dared not to wear a helmet while he was steadily pootling along in a short clip that featured during yesterday's Tour de France highlights coverage on ITV4.

As we outlined further down the page, Boardman was explaining how cycling during lockdown boomed, and how councils quickly moved to reallocate space to cyclists and pedestrians in an era of social distancing. Wise as his words were, as you can see from some of the comments above some believe that Boardman's lack of helmet is a sin that can't be atoned for.

Going to put this out there, just once: https://t.co/70MQZHX3bf https://t.co/9ncKYzIgS7 — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) September 15, 2020

Cycling’s a low-risk activity - you don’t need special safety kit. The single place most head injuries are suffered is in cars - do you wear a car helmet? — Stuart Helmer (@stuarthelmer) September 15, 2020

Jeez - the helmets whataboutery crowd are out in force! If they’re concerned about head injuries they’ll be all over TV footage of people driving without helmets. Because that’s where most head injuries occur - inside vehicles. — Philip Sutton (@PhilipSutton425) September 15, 2020

Great piece by @Chris_Boardman. Put simply and in terms with which intelligent people couldn't possibly disagree. As for bUt wHaT abOuT hElmEts? - personal choice each time you swing your leg over. — Dan Masks (@SirArthurIndeed) September 15, 2020

Others disagree, and Boardman himself has addressed the negative comments by linking to Cycling UK's policy on helmets, which suggests that he is strongly opposed to their mandatory use. In the headline message, the policy says:

"Cycling UK is opposed to both cycle helmet laws and to helmet promotion campaigns because these are almost certainly detrimental to public health. Evidence shows that the health benefits of cycling are so much greater than the relatively low risks involved, that even if these measures caused only a very small reduction in cycle use, this would still almost certainly mean far more lives being lost through physical inactivity than helmets could possibly save, however effective.

"In any case, there are serious doubts about the effectiveness of helmets. They are, and can only be, designed to withstand minor knocks and falls, not serious traffic collisions. Some evidence suggests they may in fact increase the risk of cyclists having falls or collisions in the first place, or suffering neck injuries"

In 2014, Boardman also claimed that helmets were "not even in top 10 of things that keep cycling safe."