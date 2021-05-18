Selfie-seeking cyclist takes embarrassing fall on live TV; CyclingMikey's famous Gandalf Corner now on Google Maps; Feline lucky: Pet cat predicted Peter Sagan's win; Caleb Ewan responds to Merckx criticism; Giro rest day + more on the live blog

Eddy Merckx was furious with Caleb Ewan abandoning the Giro d'Italia during stage eight, saying the Aussie sprinter had disrespected the race and the sport. Ewan had already stated his intention to leave the race before the high mountains to prepare for the next stage of his goal to win a stage at all three Grand Tours this year.

However, a knee injury brought his departure forward, much to the disgust of one of the sport's all-time greats. Merckx told Het Nieuwsblad: "What Caleb Ewan did also bothers me enormously. I find his statement shows a total lack of professionalism and lack of respect for the Giro and the sport of cycling. He deserves a sanction: take away all his bonuses."

Ewan swiftly responded to his critics: "To the people who think I’ve disrespected the race, I’m sorry you feel that way. If you saw the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my preparation to honour this race and perform at my best, I’m sure you wouldn’t think the same. I’m more disappointed than anyone. Honestly, it’ll be hard to watch the sprint today at the Giro d’Italia and also on the 13th stage as I felt my form was coming into its best."