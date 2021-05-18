Selfie-seeking cyclist takes embarrassing fall on live TV; CyclingMikey's famous Gandalf Corner now on Google Maps; Feline lucky: Pet cat predicted Peter Sagan's win; Caleb Ewan responds to Merckx criticism; Giro rest day + more on the live blog

Gandalf Corner, a turning on the Outer Circle of Regent's Park made famous by CyclingMikey, has been added to Google Maps. The turning has become one of Mikey's most recognisable locations for clocking drivers forcing their way up the wrong side of the road to get past other road users.
Back in March, we shared his most recent video from the spot after Mikey was confronted by the angry passenger of a corner-cutting cab. Giving it his best 'you shall not pass' impression he blocked the road and forced the taxi driver to get back in the queue, a long way behind where he would have been...
As you can see, Gandalf Corner has got rave reviews from satisfied visitors...16 five-star ones, to be precise.
Steve Ace-Driving-Videos' review captured the mood: "A great place to find Mikey and also pick up a fine and points on your driving license. There is an alternative route (approx 5 metres to the left) best taken by those that aren't entitled. Anyway, if want points or a fine continue to drive like a bell as it's quite entertaining for the rest of us."
firepartydiscopenguin 1 (random name) also left a review: "Stand and observe the wild driver in its own habitat, texting, watching videos or saving precious seconds by driving on the wrong side of the road. If you're really lucky, you will spot the legendary Gandalf stalking it's prey. It films them then goes in for the final kill a few months later in front of Magistrates' Court."