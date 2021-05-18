Support road.cc

Selfie-seeking cyclist takes embarrassing fall on live TV; CyclingMikey's famous Gandalf Corner now on Google Maps; Feline lucky: Pet cat predicted Peter Sagan's win; Caleb Ewan responds to Merckx criticism; Giro rest day + more on the live blog

It's a lovely, sunny Tuesday here...no Giro stage today but Dan Alexander will be sharing plenty of other stuff on the live blog...
Tue, May 18, 2021 09:02
14
Selfie cyclist.PNG
13:48
Caleb Ewan hits back at critics...including Eddy Merckx
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Caleb Ewan (@calebewan)

Eddy Merckx was furious with Caleb Ewan abandoning the Giro d'Italia during stage eight, saying the Aussie sprinter had disrespected the race and the sport. Ewan had already stated his intention to leave the race before the high mountains to prepare for the next stage of his goal to win a stage at all three Grand Tours this year.

However, a knee injury brought his departure forward, much to the disgust of one of the sport's all-time greats. Merckx told Het Nieuwsblad: "What Caleb Ewan did also bothers me enormously. I find his statement shows a total lack of professionalism and lack of respect for the Giro and the sport of cycling. He deserves a sanction: take away all his bonuses."

Ewan swiftly responded to his critics: "To the people who think I’ve disrespected the race, I’m sorry you feel that way. If you saw the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my preparation to honour this race and perform at my best, I’m sure you wouldn’t think the same. I’m more disappointed than anyone. Honestly, it’ll be hard to watch the sprint today at the Giro d’Italia and also on the 13th stage as I felt my form was coming into its best."

13:42
12:36
Selfie-seeking cyclist takes embarrassing fall on live TV

Right, I am back. Just about managed to dodge the showers for a quick lunchtime spin...thankfully no selfies from my ride, but an amusing piece of selfie schadenfreude coming up next on the blog...

There are definitely better places to fall off your bike than behind the camera broadcasting your misfortune to the nation. With one hand on her phone this woman's slow motion crash did not seem to do too much damage and thankfully she could ride away.

Anyway, I am sure those on Santa Monica Beach and everyone at home got a good laugh out of it adding some entertainment to the report on nurses reacting to the latest mask-wearing guidance.

And...while writing that it has started hammering it down...perfect timing.

12:25
11:05
'Strade Bianche' stage has the pros worried

No Giro stage today but a cracker in store tomorrow. It sounds like a similar stage to Strade Bianche with more than 30km of gravel roads...that will keep the mechanics will be busy.

10:55
Five-star reviews keep rolling in for Gandalf Corner...

Another 17 five-star reviews have been posted on Gandalf Corner since we put the story up on the blog a couple of hours ago. They are all quite entertaining so why not share some more?

Edward has gone all dramatic on us: "A true wonder of the world. Where time and sides of the road inexplicably come intertwined in a Wild West standoff between good and evil."

RT wrote: "Great place to watch Mikey work his magic and hand out social justice to illegal drivers. Also spot simple, entitled people baffled to be told that the rules apply to them. Highly recommended."

Chris Cox enjoyed his visit: "A wonderful place to visit unless you're an entitled doctor with a bad attitude. You shall not pass."

And if you are wondering about the reference to the doctor that keeps popping up, go back and check out the original Gandalf Corner wizardry...

10:42
Stage two winner Tim Merlier abandons Giro d'Italia on first rest day due to fatigue

Alpecin-Fenix confirmed their sprinter Tim Merlier will be heading home on the Giro d'Italia's first rest day due to fatigue. Merlier won stage two, his and the team's first Grand Tour victory, but struggled yesterday after being dropped early by the pace set by Bora-hansgrohe.

His team also said that the rider had been suffering with stomach problems for the past few days. "It is a shame I have to leave," Merlier said. "I believe it is the most sensible choice. This was the first time in my career that I raced for ten consecutive days and the past few have taken their toll. I don't feel able to sprint for the win and I don't want to compromise the rest of my season."

Abandoning the race has become a hot topic in the past couple of days since Caleb Ewan pulled out during stage eight. Even Eddy Merckx got involved, saying it showed a "lack of professionalism and a lack of respect for the Giro and cycling." Blimey...

10:09
Mark Cavendish heads to Spain for first race since winning four stages at Tour of Turkey

No Giro stage today so all eyes will be on the re-arranged early season race Vuelta a Andalucia. Cav is back in the peloton again for his first race since winning four stages of the Tour of Turkey. His teammate Jannik Steimle, who suffered a scary crash at Nokere Koerse back in March, is also making his return.

Cav has told us not to expect too much from him this week given the climbing on the route...another couple of stage wins then?

09:02
CyclingMikey's famous Gandalf Corner added to Google Maps...and it's got great reviews

Gandalf Corner, a turning on the Outer Circle of Regent's Park made famous by CyclingMikey, has been added to Google Maps. The turning has become one of Mikey's most recognisable locations for clocking drivers forcing their way up the wrong side of the road to get past other road users. 

Back in March, we shared his most recent video from the spot after Mikey was confronted by the angry passenger of a corner-cutting cab. Giving it his best 'you shall not pass' impression he blocked the road and forced the taxi driver to get back in the queue, a long way behind where he would have been...

Gandalf Corner.PNG

As you can see, Gandalf Corner has got rave reviews from satisfied visitors...16 five-star ones, to be precise. 

Steve Ace-Driving-Videos' review captured the mood: "A great place to find Mikey and also pick up a fine and points on your driving license. There is an alternative route (approx 5 metres to the left) best taken by those that aren't entitled. Anyway, if want points or a fine continue to drive like a bell as it's quite entertaining for the rest of us."

firepartydiscopenguin 1 (random name) also left a review: "Stand and observe the wild driver in its own habitat, texting, watching videos or saving precious seconds by driving on the wrong side of the road. If you're really lucky, you will spot the legendary Gandalf stalking it's prey. It films them then goes in for the final kill a few months later in front of Magistrates' Court."

09:28
British Cycling supports the launch of the Road Collision Reporting Guidelines

An important bit of news that we will have more on shortly...British Cycling has backed the new Road Collision Reporting Guidelines which have been put together by road.cc contributor Laura Laker and Rachel Aldred in consultation with road safety, legal, media and policing organisations. The guidelines will inform reporters on how to better portray collisions, avoiding describing incidents as unavoidable or attributing a crash to a car instead of a driver.

We will have the full story with all the latest guidelines up on the site shortly...

07:47
Feline lucky: Punter's cat correctly picks Peter Sagan to win Giro stage

Cast your minds back to the 2010 World Cup when Paul the octopus was one of the stars of the tournament, correctly picking the winner in all seven of Germany's matches and Spain's victory in the final...

Paul's superstardom reached surreal levels, including Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero offering the cephalopod state protection and his Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian calling for Paul to be brought to safety in Spain...

One punter has channelled the spirit of Paul by getting his cat to predict the winner of stage 10...given the choice of the favourites: Fernando Gaviria, Tim Merlier, Peter Sagan, Davide Cimolai, Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo, the black moggy correctly chose Sagan.

I say chose, it ate the treat sat on Sagan's name which is good enough for me. The owner Peter G. Lindegren even had time to fire a shot at Paul, saying the octopus only ever had to pick between two teams...

You keep providing the winners, kitty. We'll keep the cat treats coming...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

