Cops bust bike thieves and find stash of expensive bikes including rare Colnago Ferrari with a five-figure price tag; Rod Ellingworth rejoins INEOS + more on the live blog

Thames Valley Police found this stash of stolen bikes in Oxfordshire when they went to arrest a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods. One other suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary. The haul of bikes includes a rare Colnago Ferrari which has a price tag in excess of £10,000. Some of the other bikes pictured include a Wilier, De Rosa and Scott model.

Thankfully it seems one person who saw the photo may be able to help reunite some of the bikes with their owners. AW Cycles in Reading have offered to trace the shops the bikes were sold at through their links to suppliers to hopefully find the owners.

Geoff Armstrong commented: "You can probably count on one hand, if not one finger, the number of those in the country. Hope you find the owner."

Pete Garlick added: "Colnago only made 199 worldwide to celebrate Ferrari’s 60th anniversary in 2008, someone must be looking for it! The thieves had very good taste, Colnago, Wilier and De Rosa!"