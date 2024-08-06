Support road.cc

"Every. Last. Drop...": Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels that should have been binned months ago + more on the live blog

The Olympic track cycling is underway, world records are falling and life's good... Dan Alexander is back on the live blog this Tuesday with all your news, reaction and more from the world of cycling today...
Tue, Aug 06, 2024 09:04
Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels (@trench_tales/Instagram)
07:51
"Every. Last. Drop...": Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels that should have been binned months ago

Pain...

This jockey wheel set-up was dubbed the "toothless wonder" by the good folks over at Trench Tales, the absolute best Instagram account for seeing the horrendous crimes people commit against bicycles.

I'm pretty sure it was road.cc regular Jo who first made me aware of this gold mine for mechanical misfortune (he's always got good suggestions, so it wouldn't surprise me), but since that glorious day I've enjoyed images of salt-corroded handlebars, rusty chains and impossibly worn tyres on my timeline, all making me feel much better about the state of my steed. 

Enough rambling, back to the "toothless wonder"...

Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels (@trench_tales/Instagram)
Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels (@trench_tales/Instagram)

Quite stunning levels of commitment to getting every single last mile possible out of those jockey/pulley wheels (whatever your naming preference). We're genuinely so interested to see that set-up with a chain on to try to understand how it worked...

A fellow Trench Tales enthusiast on Insta replied to the post with a comment that made us chuckle: "Here, just use this chocolate cookie as a derailleur pulley."

Bit harsh on the structural integrity of a cookie, to be honest...

Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels (@trench_tales/Instagram)

In an era of oversized pulley wheels, perhaps this is where the tech might go next? Super-light, minimalist jockey plates, allowing a smooth, at times non-existent passage of chain through derailleur cage... hmmm, okay, maybe not...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

