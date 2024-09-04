The best value road bike of the decade so far? Cube’s new Attain C:62 SLT with Ultegra Di2 shifting launches with €2,999 price tag

Bavarian bike brand Cube has today released 12 new bikes for 2025, including two revamped Attain road bikes and a Nuroad gravel bike. The 2025 range is said to have "evolved significantly" featuring a fresh Attain road bike model, an updated Attain HPA road bike with increased tyre clearance of up to 32mm, and an updated Nuroad gravel bike now with tyre clearance of up to 50mm. The prices certainly aren't sky high either, with the carbon Attain C:62 featuring Ultegra Di2 shifting and carbon wheels set at a very reasonable €2,999.

Starting with the road bikes, Cube's Attain series, which currently sits at the more wallet-friendly end of its range with an endurance-focused frame, has received "a significant upgrade, inspired by the success of the Litening series in the pro peloton".

The race-ready Litening C:68X, ridden by WorldTour team Intermarché-Wanty, was sprinted to victory by Biniam Girmay at this year's Tour de France.

Previously, the Attain range included two models: the carbon Attain GTC and the aluminium Attain HPA. Cube has now introduced a new carbon Attain C:62 model and updated the Attain HPA.

Cube Attain C:62

The latest addition to the range is Cube's Attain C:62, which the brand says delivers "speed, precision and control without sacrificing comfort". This model feature a semi-aero frame design made from C:62 carbon, which contains 62 percent carbon fibre, and with integrated seatpost clamp, stem and cable routing.

On the comfort side, Cube says, "flex stays and a full carbon fork are designed to reduce rider fatigue, even on longer rides or rougher road surfaces".

The Attain C:62 has tyre clearance of up to 34mm, which exceeds the 32mm clearance of Ribble's Endurance SL road bike, but is less than the Merida Scultura Endurance road bike which has clearance of up to 35mm.

Perhaps the most significant story here, however, is the €2,999 (around £2,500) price point. By our calculations, the SLT model with Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting is only around £100 more than its groupset at the full recommended retail price. We can't remember a better value carbon road bike since at least the late 2010s.

> The current price slashing on bikes doesn't necessarily point to a crash — it's a return to normality

Cube Attain C:62 SLT - €2,999 (around £2,500)

Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150 12-speed groupset

Newmen Advanced SL R.38 Streem carbon wheelset

Continental Grand Prix tyres

Newmen Advanced Wing Bar Carbon handlebar

Claimed weight of 7.9kg (size 47cm)

Geometry

> How to read a geometry table

The Attain C:62 is available in seven sizes, ranging from 47cm to 62cm. When compared to the size M Merida Endurance Scultura we tested, the Cube Attain C:62 in size 56cm features several key differences: a taller head tube (182mm vs 177mm), a higher stack (591mm vs 584mm), a longer top tube (560mm vs 553mm), a longer reach (385mm vs 380mm), and a longer wheelbase (1,014mm vs 1,001mm). This suggests that the Attain C:62 provides a more upright and relaxed riding position, potentially offering enhanced stability and comfort.

Cube Attain HPA

> Are endurance bikes actually slower than road race bikes?

The Attain HPS is Cube's aluminium endurance bike which the brand claims combines performance and comfort. It's "a bike that's as suited to a fast club run as it is to a longer weekend ride", says Cube.

The Attain HPA features a 6061 semi-aero aluminium chassis with a teardrop profile downtube, and full carbon forks. There's also room for tyres up to 32mm which has increased from 28mm on its predecessor.

Like the Attain C:62, the Attain HPA also has integrated cable routing, seatpost clamp and stem, and there are additional mounting points under the top tube.

Cube Attain HPA SLX - €1,399 (around £1,200)

Shimano 105 mechanical 12-speed groupset

Cube RA 2.3 Aero Disc wheelset

Continental Grand Prix tyres

Cube Compact Race Bar handlebar

Claimed weight of 9.8kg (size 47cm).

Geometry

The Attain HPA is also available in seven sizes with similar geometry to the Attain C:62. The only differences are the head tube angle and wheelbase length which could offer subtle variations in handling and stability. The headtube angle is slightly steeper (71.5 versus 71.1 degrees) and the wheelbase is shorter (990mm versus 994mm).

Cube Nuroad C:62

> Budget gravel bike vs premium gravel bike vs mountain bike

Cube has also released an updated Nuroad C:62 gravel bike, which retains its carbon frame while now offering increased tyre clearance of up to 50mm (previously 45mm) or 45mm with mudguards (previously 40mm).

This exceeds the Canyon Grail CF SLX 8, which offers up to 42mm of tyre clearance, and the Scott Addict Gravel 10, which offers up to 45mm.

The frame also features an integrated seat clamp and semi-integrated cable routing with two carrier mounting positions on the forks.

The SLT model sits at the top of the range and is priced at €5,999 (around £5,000). It features significant component upgrades from the previous generation, including SRAM's Red XPLR AXS 13-speed 1x groupset with a power meter, Newmen Advanced SL X.R.36 Vonoa wheels with carbon rims and spokes wrapped in Schwalbe G-One R and RS tyres, and Newmen's Advanced Gravel Bar 318 Carbon handlebars.

The Nuroad C:62 SLT in size XS has a claimed weight of 7.5kg. For comparison, the Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 Di2 that we tested in a size small weighed 8.3kg on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

Geometry

The Nuroad C:62 is available in five sizes: XS/50cm, S/53cm, M/56cm, L/58cm, and XL/61cm.

The previous generation Nuroad C:62 was described as having endurance geometry while combining the "lively handling of a race bike with the ruggedness of a cyclocross machine and the comfort of a tourer".

The wheelbase on the small/53cm frame was 1041.5mm, and it had a stack of 543.8mm and reach of 386.2mm. These measurements have increased slightly on the updated Nuroad C:62, which now has a wheelbase of 1,044mm, stack of 544mm and reach of 388mm. The head tube angle and chainstays remain unchanged across both generations.

In comparison, the Canyon Grail CF SLX 8, which prioritises on stability, has a wheelbase of 1,034mm, stack of 573mm and reach of 394mm (size S). The longer wheelbase of the Nuroad C:62 suggests enhanced stability, while the lower stack on the Nuroad C:62 indicates a more aggressive, lower riding position.

For more information, head over to Cube's website.

What do you think of Cube's new road and gravel bikes? Let us know in the comments section below.