Cycling at the 2024 Paris Olympics: All the crucial dates and times for watching the cycling action during the Games

With the Tour de France finished it's full speed ahead for the Olympic Games in Paris, the world's best cyclists (minus Tadej Pogačar) ready to battle it out on the road, dirt and track (plus whatever you call the BMX events' surfaces) for the most prestigious of prestigious sporting prizes... but, we hear the less organised among you ask: when are all the cycling races at the Olympics, and where can I find all the dates and times in one handy article? Scroll on, we have you covered with our one-stop guide to what's on when.

The next fortnight will be full of drama, storylines, upsets, tears, comebacks and more, the cycling events facing a tough ask to better 2021 when Tokyo delivered the goods. From Anna Kiesenhofer's underdog story to end all underdog stories in the women's road race, through to the Kennys Laura and Jason doing what they do best, via Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte's historic BMX medals, Primož Roglič's rise from Tour de France despair to Olympic gold, a monumental popcorn-grabbing track bust-up between the Brits and Danes, world records and so much more.

You won't want to miss any of what Paris has in store for us, so consult our schedule guide and plan your life around the best cycling action the Olympics has to offer. We'll also add that we're sticking to dates and times only here as it will take a lot of scrolling to list everywhere in the world you can watch; but here in the UK, you can catch all the action via the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

*All times BST

Road races and time trials

Saturday 27 July, 13.30: women's individual time trial; 15.30, men's individual time trial

Day one of the cycling action and we're off to a belter — women's and men's TT action with a viewer-friendly route starting and finishing at the famous Pont Alexandre III, past Notre-Dame twice, and sure to provide the TV director a feast of helicopter shots all afternoon. It's a flat route, with last year's World Championships podium: Remco Evenepoel, Filippo Ganna, and Brit Josh Tarling (plus Wout van Aert) the big favourites for the men's race. Before that will be the women's event, Chloé Dygert the favourite, with Ellen van Dijk on the comeback trail from injury and Grace Brown hoping to spring a surprise.

Saturday 3 August, 10.00: men's road race

No Richard Carapaz or Tadej Pogačar for this one, the defending champion missing out on Ecuador's single place in the race, while the newly crowned Tour de France champion is off on holiday, in part in protest due to his partner and Slovenia's number one female cyclist Urška Žigart not being selected.

It's a lumpy course reminiscent of the Flemish classics. They've even found some cobbles to chuck in. World champion Mathieu van der Poel will of course be the favourite, the Dutchman 'fresh' off his Tour de France training camp, hoping to peak perfectly for this. Van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Evenepoel, Biniam Girmay and home favourites Julian Alaphilippe and Christophe Laporte will do their best to stop him.

Sunday 4 August, 13.00: women's road race

The following day it's the turn of the women who'll tackle a similar, albeit 100km shorter, route centred around a triple ascent of the cobbled Cote de la Butte Montmatre. Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, Demi Vollering, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Pfeiffer Georgi, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Lizzie Deignan and, of course, Kiesenhofer on the startlist for this one. Need we say any more?

Track cycling

From Monday 5 August through to lunchtime on Sunday 11 you can fill your boots with velodrome action, numerous qualifiers, rounds, repechages, Omnium events and more filling the day. You get the picture, there's a lot to cover, and you'll almost certainly be able to BBC red button (or Eurosport/Discovery+ equivalent) your way to watching what you want throughout the week.

Some dates and times you might want to keep an eye out for:

Monday 5 August: 16.25, men's team pursuit qualifying; 18.45, women's team sprint finals

Tuesday 6 August: 16.30, women's team pursuit qualifying; 18.15, men's team pursuit first round; 18.55, men's team sprint finals

Wednesday 7 August: 12.50, women's team pursuit first round; 17.00, men's team pursuit finals; 18.00, women's team pursuit finals

Thursday 8 August: 18.00, women's Keirin finals; 18.30, men's Omnium final event (points race)

Friday 9 August: 17.00, men's sprint finals; 17.10, women's Madison final

Saturday 10 August: 17.00, men's Madison final

Sunday 11 August: 11.45, women's sprint finals; 12.20, men's Keirin finals; 12.55, women's Omnium final event (points race)

The full Olympic track cycling schedule can be viewed here.

Mountain Biking

Sunday 28 July, 13.10: women's cross-country

Monday 29 July, 13.10: men's cross-country

Tom Pidcock will be defending his cross-country crown on Monday 29 July, an event to make your quads burn (even from the sofa) and your jaw drop at the technical skills on show. Our pals over at off-road.cc will have all the best coverage for this.

BMX

Tuesday 30 July: 12.25, women's freestyle qualification; 14.10, men's freestyle qualification

Wednesday 31 July: 12.10, women's freestyle final; 13.45, men's freestyle final

Thursday 1 August: 19.00, racing men's quarter-finals; 19.20, racing women's quarter-finals; 21.05, racing men's last chance; 21.15, racing women's last chance

Friday 2 August: 19.00, racing men's semi-finals; 19.15, racing women's semi-finals; 20.35, racing men's final; 20.50, racing women's final

Talking of jaw-dropping things people can do on bikes, the BMX is split into two events — the freestyle and racing. The racing is one of the most exciting Olympic events going. Years of preparation decided in the blink of an eye as they flash around in seconds. Expect your heart rate to be through the roof, even watching on at home. For the freestyle you can play the fun game of 'how many bones would I break trying to do what they just did'...

So there you go. Save it to your bookmarks, make note of your 'must not miss' appointments and plan out your viewing experience for the next fortnight. Oh, and remember to factor in some time to actually ride your bike too...