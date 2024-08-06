Cervelo releases updated Caledonia-5 all-road endurance bike for "your big, stupid rides"

Cervélo has introduced the latest version of its all-road endurance bike, the Caledonia-5, with the main focus being comfort. It has actually been quite a while since we last wrote about the Caledonia-5 – a bike that the American brand introduced in 2020 as its "modern road" bike. In the years following that initial launch, the brand says the Caledonia-5 has become synonymous with "Big, Stupid Rides" – those kinds of extreme, long-distance efforts that can push both riders and their equipment to the limits. According to Cervelo, the updated Caledonia-5 builds on the strengths of its predecessor, promising enhanced comfort, 36mm tyre clearance and a little bit of storage.

> What is an all-road bike? Is this new bike breed really an N+1 killer?

What's new?

Admittedly, the changes to the Caledonia-5 are small. The first – and most significant – is the addition of in-frame storage, a concept borrowed from Cervelo's TT-oriented P-Series. Cervelo says this storage compartment "isn’t designed to fit a burrito—there’s room for a small multi-tool, tube, and a CO2 canister. Out of sight, out of mind, until your tyre makes the bad noise." Oh well, a burrito would be a bit messy anyway, though maybe you could stick the ride essentials in a jersey pocket and squeeze a small (probably very small) sarnie in there.

> Why wider tyres on road bikes are here to stay… and why they may get wider still

The frame has been revised elsewhere too, though visually you'd be hard-pressed to spot the changes. The dropped seat stays, inspired by Cervelo's Aspero model, are still there to make the rear triangle more flexible, but at the same time, the bike's down tube has now been stiffened to "maintain responsive handling" – which interestingly isn't the same as improving responsive handling. The frame can accommodate tyres up to 36mm wide, meaning rougher roads should not be an issue, and also takes mudguards for foul weather rides. All in, it does sound like a bike that should be capable of handling British roads and weather.

> The best of both worlds - Why the Cervelo Soloist might be a better choice than its Tour de France winning siblings

The Caledonia-5 is the more integrated of the two Caledonia line-ups, and continues to feature completely internal cable routing and aero-tube shapes, so nothing new on this front for the refreshed Caledonia-5. The geometry, detailed below, also remains unchanged.

Caledonia-5 - Build options

As you might expect, the newest Caledonia-5 comes with the newest components and groupsets available, and all of the bikes feature electronic 12-speed groupsets and come with power meters as standard.

Sizing remains the same, spanning six sizes from 48 to 61, and there are two colours available: Carmine (red) and Five Black.

The key parts continue to be the same as well: BBright bottom bracket, FSA IS2 1-1/4 x 1-1/2 headset, full Cervelo finishing kit and Reserve wheels across the models, with 49TA at the rear and 42TA at the front.

The pricing is as follows:

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 - £10,500

SRAM Red AXS - £11,00

Shimano Ultegra Di2 - £7,400

SRAM Force AXS - £7,400

SRAM Rival AXS - £5,500

Frameset - £4,400

For full spec details and more, head over to Cervelo's website.