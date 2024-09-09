Wattbike releases two new sub-£2k indoor bikes, the Proton and Air, just in time for the off-season

The British indoor exercise bike brand Wattbike has introduced two new models; the Wattbike Proton and the Wattbike Air. Both are priced under £2,000, making them the least expensive in the current Wattbike range.

Interestingly, the two bikes are aimed at slightly different audiences. The Proton is for "serious indoor racers and cyclists" at £1,795, while the Air at £1,895 is aimed at athletes on sports teams and the like, more closely resembling Wattbike's original exercise bikes that went into full production in 2008.

Both will also give you access to the brand's subscription-free training hub, which includes training plans and individual workouts. But what makes them stand out compared to Wattbike's tried and tested flagship bike, the Atom?

Wattbike Proton

The Wattbike Proton is the somewhat more familiar looking indoor bike of the two. It's a smart bike so you can run your usual programmes like Zwift or Rouvy through it without the need for any extra sensors or power meters. It uses an electromagnetic resistance system and the same power meter system that's patented by Wattbike and in use on its other bikes.

The bike itself is adjustable to fit a range of rider heights, and has been designed so you don't need any tools to adjust the fit. The saddle height is adjustable from 49.8cm to 82.7cm, and you can also modify the front end position.

The Proton has a peak resistance of 1,800 watts - compared to the Atom's 2,500 watts it's not inconsequential. However, are many of us likely to exceed the 1,800 watt mark? I'd like to think I would but I definitely, most certainly, absolutely won't. Even if I'm being chased by a virtual bear...

It claims to ramp up resistance more gently compared to the Atom as well, so the Atom remains the flagship indoor racer go-to. Both, however, can simulate gradients of up to 25% and operate with both ANT+ and BLE connectivity.

Wattbike Air

The Wattbike Air is the 'dumb' model of the two, so it won't connect with training apps like Zwift. The main focus of the Air? It's to target team sports players, military personnel and fitness enthusiasts rather than cyclists. So I'm expecting to see Jack Grealish on the sidelines at the Etihad getting some intervals in before his next game/20-minute cameo from the bench.

The bike uses a fan-based resistance system - which probably explains the name choice. The peak resistance for the Air is 2,500 watts. It is aimed at those looking to increase strength and power, as well as being designed for rehab sessions.

It's definitely more of a spin class bike than a dedicated indoor trainer, and is the consumer facing fan-based option in the range. Wattbike already has the Pro/Trainer, but this is targeted towards gyms.

The Air will be available for pre-order with delivery expected from 7 October, and you can check out the Wattbike website for more details on both bikes. We're hoping to get hold of a Proton for review, so check back later in the year for the road.cc stamp of approval, assuming it's as good as Wattbike says...