Israel-Premier Tech cycling team confronted by pro-Palestine group at Tour of Britain, with more protests planned this week

The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team have been confronted by pro-Palestine activists ahead of the Tour of Britain, with further protests expected at each of the stages this week.
In a video posted on Instagram by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC), an activist is seen approaching staff at one of the team's cars in the Scottish Borders town Peebles yesterday evening, ahead of the British stage race getting underway in Kelso today.
An Israel-Premier Tech spokesperson told road.cc the team remains "excited to race" and "respects everyone's right to free speech so the protests that are expected at the Tour of Britain do not pose a problem".
Pro-Palestine campaign groups Show Israel the Red Card, Scottish Friends of Palestine, Scottish Sport for Palestine, and the SPSC called on British Cycling to remove the team from the race, with protests planned at each of the stages, including one in Kelso this morning. The groups have also reportedly emailed British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton calling for the team's exclusion.
Last night, Israel-Premier Tech staff were approached by an activist accusing them of "sportswashing", the practice of using sport to redirect public attention away from unethical conduct, the activist asking if they had "anything to say about your owner supporting a genocide?"
There was no response from the staff who got in the team car and were seen driving off. In March, we reported that Israel-Premier Tech had removed the Israel name from its vehicles as a "precautionary measure", the UCI ProTour team of Chris Froome and Michael Woods insisting that they "continue to race proudly as Israel – Premier Tech".
Scottish Borders SPSC Chair Elisa Smith said: "The ICJ has ruled that the situation in Gaza is a 'plausible case for genocide' and that Israel is operating a system of apartheid in Palestine.
"Israel Premier Tech's primary objective is that when you hear 'Israel' you don't think of IOF [Israel Occupation Forces] snipers paralysing athletes, 16,000 dead children in Gaza, or the raping of Palestinian detainees.
"Instead, they want you to focus on Chris Froome making a record-breaking time or Tel Aviv's rooftop bars, as evidenced by Israel's Tourism Board team jerseys and their social media feed. The team and its ownership certainly don't want people to think of Gaza's Paralympic cycling team, Gaza Sunbirds, which is made up of amputees who've lost their limbs as a result of Israeli aggression."
The activist was seen offering the staff a Palestinian flag, asking: "You don't want to put this on your car?"
"Cycling is sportswashing," the SPSC activist added. "What you are doing is sportswashing [...] why have you taken Israel off your team car? Because you guys know, don't you? That you're supporting a genocide."
The SPSC post also states: "Join us tomorrow, 3rd September, in Kelso to protest British Cycling's shameful inclusion of the war criminal state in the Tour of Britain! Say no to sports washing genocide!"
Explaining the protests, Maree Shepherd of Show Israel the Red Card told The National: "There can be no business as usual if you choose to ignore the plight of Palestinians and partner with the perpetrating occupying regime, Israel, as it carries on with the wholesale destruction of every aspect of Palestinian life.
"From football to the Olympics and now cycling, we are sick of our beloved sports being tainted by the inclusion of Israeli teams, many of whom serve in the Israeli army and facilitate the abuse of Palestinians through the decades-long military occupation and war.
"Israel can no longer get away with committing atrocity after atrocity. Neither can anyone who attempts to sportswash it."
Similar protests are planned for the rest of the week as the race travels south through England, Big Ride for Palestine and Sheffield Palestine Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid hosting one in Sheffield ahead of Thursday's third stage.
"British Cycling, Sheffield City Council, and the South Yorkshire Mayor make themselves complicit in the war crimes, genocide and apartheid of Israel clearly identified by the International Court of Justice," Jonny Feldman of both campaign groups said.
In January, Chris Froome appeared in an official Israel state video promoting a cycling event to support Gaza hostages. The video was posted by official Israel accounts and the Israel Foreign Ministry on social media.
Three months later activists called for protests against the team after Froome's wife deleted her social media accounts after launching a series of posts, one stating that Muslims are a "drain on modern society".
The agent and wife of Chris Froome said Muslims were "here to take over" and claimed "there are no innocent Gazans" during a string of social media posts, with the UCI ProTeam distancing itself from "comments made by third parties".
In March, the team told us they had removed mention of Israel from team vehicles as a "precautionary measure" following safety advice from "European police authorities".
"We continue to race proudly as Israel – Premier Tech with the team name and Israel branding on the racing kit as it was in previous years. As previously stated, the team adopted a number of precautionary measures ahead of the 2024 season," a spokesperson told us.
"The decision was made to use the IPT monogram, comprised of the Star of David and the Premier Tech 'PT', on the team vehicles and other branded elements. The team monogram has been an integral part of the Israel – Premier Tech brand identity since 2023 when it was first adopted on the back of the team jersey and this vehicle branding has been on display since IPT's first races in Europe in February this year."
Add new comment
19 comments
Presumably they ( the protesters) will face jail time for "thuggery". I won't hold my breath.
Erm, think they might be on to a loser there...
Nice bit of hostage washing by the "activists".
Free Palestine 🇵🇸
Interesting. So if you're British, then you're responsible for all the negative effects of colonialism. I see.
You do realize, don't you, that Hamas is responsible for the hostage-taking, not all Palestinians, right? Or maybe you just can't be bothered by such important differences.
Disgusting behaviour. How can anyone support those child murdering, women r**ping, Palestinian terr0rists? I've never seen any Israelis celebrating death, murder and r*pe in the streets; such despicable acts. Keep your terr0rist supporting under the rocks where you belong.
Really don't want to get drawn in* either way but you may not be well informed:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/watch-far-right-israelis-celebrate-gaza-ki...
In any intense relationship (e.g. conflicts) over time the participants very often come to do the same things. Of course each side will say that what they did was "in no way comparable to" and their actions were "necessary" etc.
* The Middle East conflicts are one of the examplars of things it's almost impossible to mention without getting drawn into argument - and also of "who is not with us is against us".
You may want to look up some of the reports from ex IDF soldiers when it comes to atrocities. Different ways the atrocities happen, same end result for innocent people on either side. Huge disparity in numbers of victims on each side.
Yet another troll, f*ck off
Please, inform everyone how every Palestinian is a child-murdering rapist and terrorist.
Generalizations are stupid. I guess you've outed yourself on that point, alexuk.
If Russian teams are banned, Israeli should be too.
No no, the Russians invaded but the Israelis are just doing some policing ... er, the other way round, the Israelis are only conducting a special limited military operation but the Russians are ... er, well the Russians are trying to conquer and take over land, but members of the Israeli government say that ... er ... I mean the Israelis are clearly defending themselves against a terrorist threat, which is what the Russians say ... er... and the Ukrainians...
TBH if getting political in sport, we're going to need bigger, colder shoulder pads. And we probably won't be sending our own teams everywhere either.
Some aspects are fairly clear-cut though. Russia was and is the aggressor. Israel was the victim of an appalling, unjustifiable attack last October, and a number of Israelis ars still being held hostage.
The facts there are all true.
But according to a more experienced friend of mine who had "been to the wars" (including Israel and the occupied territories) within hours of the first killing justifications ("morality" if you will) become extremely local and partisan. At that point it's just people on either side trying to survive and get through their day, while others are threatening or killing your brothers, sisters, children, parents, friends... Or locking them up and abusing them. Adding insult to injury becomes just "process".
And in Israel and the occupied territories the latest round (if it makes sense to drawing a line anywhere) started (checks notes) almost 80 years ago. Everyone can point at something and say "they started it!" Or "how can anyone justify what they did there?"
But there wasn't any war in Ukraine until the Russians invaded it. The "morality" was quite straightforward. I don't think the situation there is really comparable to the one in the Middle East.
(trying to return it to the topic - banning sportspeople) The morality at an individual level? Unless we're banning Russians / Israelis (are there any Palestinians racing - if so we could apply the same) etc. because they, personally, are immoral people, we're dealing with politics. "But they support the regime!" Well... maybe more, maybe less, maybe they are willing cheerleaders, maybe they have less choice in the matter.
In politics "morality" is a different thing and clearly involves our own (national) interests.
FWIW I think they're very different situations - but sadly "give it time...". And while from (most...) Western perspectives the Russian invasion is far clearer to make judgements on it seems that's not so clear in e.g. Africa / Latin America, some parts of South-East Asia...
Whether a country/its government has committed an immoral act, and whether athletes from a country deemed to have committed an immoral act should consequently be banned from competition, are two separate questions.
What some Africans etc. might think about the situation in Ukraine strikes me as wholely irrelevant.
It is ... but doesn't that make your opinion and mine the same?
Ultimately it's on the sport's governing bodies - but those are leant on by governments (or have to adhere to rules from same). Again - apparently not all countries in the world agree (in either case), nor is it even "the vast majority" etc.
F*ck off troll