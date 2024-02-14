Support road.cc

"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine": Bike shop horrified by customer's unbelievably worn drivetrain; Plans for major "game-changer" cycle lane praised; "This fantastic driver should give lessons": Not Near Miss of the Day + more on the live blog

Halfway to the weekend, folks! Dan Alexander is back on live blog duty for your Wednesday ride through the weird and wonderful world of cycling
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 09:35
9
09:22
"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine": Bike shop horrified by customer's unbelievably worn drivetrain

"Yeah, I'm not sure what's going on to be honest... just bought a new chain but it's still skipping all the time..."

"No worries, we'll take a look at it..."

Everyone's favourite Instagram account is back with another jaw-dropping tale from the trenches of the 'interesting' life that is being a bike shop mechanic. From the guys who brought us the impossibly worn tyre that earned its owner a standing ovation, the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure, and of course the double cleat conundrum, the Trench Tales crew has a new contender for the 'Your Bike Hates You' award...

Bike shop horrified by drivetrain (@trench_tales/Instagram)

Trench Tales described this as: "A lovely matching set [...] Ninja star + circular saw pairing for the win!". You could do some damage with those...

"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine," one amusing comment suggested.

"Thorough dedication to the wear. Save a penny lose a pound," another added.

And a personal favourite: "You bike mechanics are all on the take from Shimano, every time I come in I need a new chain, cassette, chainrings, and pulleys."

Anyway, give Trench Tales a follow on Instagram for all this goodness in your feed as it drops, if nothing else it'll make you feel marginally less guilty for not cleaning your bike at the weekend (hint hint, writer of a certain live blog) but 'inspire' you to get it next time before your jockey wheels become the butt of interent shaming...

16:51
CYCLISTS! CAUTION SIGNAGE IN CYCLEWAY
16:40
Italian football club remembers Marco Pantani on 20th anniversary of his death
20 years ago today, 14 February 2004, Marco Pantani was found dead at a hotel in Rimini, the tragic end of a downward spiral that had seen one of the cycling's most prodigious talents, admittedly athletic performances not without controversy, descend from the top of the sport in 1998, the last male rider to complete a Giro-Tour double in the same season, to an addiction-riddled demise just six years later.

This was the scene at Italian football club Cesena last night as the fans of the Serie C club based in the city of Il Pirata's birth remembered their hero...

15:12
Your bike hates you — a trip through the road.cc archives

Thought those jockey wheels and chainrings were bad? Here's the rest of our top five from live blogs past...

4. The "Tetanus Express"

Rusty bike (@trench_tales/Instagram)

> "It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure 

3. The impossibly worn tyre, whose owner only came in for a tube

Worn tyre (@trench_tales/Instagram)

> Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"

2. The handlebars that needed an exorcist, not a mechanic

Handlebar nightmare (Credit: Stevil Kinevil/Twitter)

> "This needs an exorcist, not a mechanic": You'll never train indoors without a towel again 

And coming in at number one, technically not a bike and also subject of some debate about if it could even be real... introducing... the double cleat horror show...

Cleat disaster (Image credit: @trench_tales/Instagram)

> Can it be real? Mechanic shares double cleat horror set-up

Who'd work in a bike shop?

14:49
How green is your carbon bike? And why your next one could be made from recycled carbon fibre
> How green is your carbon bike? And why your next one could be made from recycled carbon fibre

14:42
Opening stage of Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol cancelled due to farmer protests

Following in the tractor tyre tracks of Etoile de Bessèges two weeks ago, the opening stage of the early season week-long Spanish stage race Ruta del Sol has been cancelled due to farmer protests on the route.

According to Spanish radio broadcaster COPE, the teams were informed on their way to start, with the stage cancelled less than an hour before racing was set to get underway.

"There's a blockade after 40 kilometres of racing and the police have also been ordered to work elsewhere," Lotto-Dstny directeur sportif Dirk Demol told Het Nieuwsblad. "There were also no alternative routes. We are now trying to schedule a training ride, but we also don't know where we can pass."

Bahrain Victorious managed to plot a last-minute route...

 

It remains to be seen if racing will begin tomorrow. In the meantime the opening stage of Volta ao Algarve will have to keep everyone entertained if, like Rendel Harris in the comments section, you're spending Valentine's Day watching bike racing. Who said romance is dead? 

11:39
Richard Branson claims "body armour is a must" for cyclists after latest crash
> Richard Branson claims "body armour is a must" for cyclists after latest crash

10:51
Adam Yates victorious at Tour of Oman summit finish, wins race overall
Adam Yates is off the mark for 2024, winning the Tour of Oman's Green Mountain summit finish to win the race overall too. UAE Team Emirates pulled off a 1-3-4 on GC, Yates, Finn Fisher-Black and Diego Ulissi sandwiched either side of Soudal Quick-Step climber Jan Hirt. Not much else to say apart from sharing this pretty relatable snap by Thomas Maheux...

(ASO/Oman Cycling Association/Thomas Maheux)

UAE Team Emirates dominate at Tour of Oman ahead of UAE Tour? What's that S-word that means something like when sport — with all the positive feelings it inspires — is used to divert attention from social or environmental problems? It's on the tip of my tongue... rhymes with port-sloshing?

10:27
🚨New bike 🚨 Factor releases new Ostro VAM as "the benchmark aerodynamic, lightweight race bike"

Watt savings? Lighter? Yep, all the usual claims for a big bike launch, but also a new one for us... 

Factor reckons that Michael Woods would have had an additional time advantage of 2:21mins on his stage nine victory at the 2023 Tour de France if he'd been on the new Ostro VAM instead of the old one.

Check out our best guess at how Factor has come up with that eyebrow-raising figure, plus all the rest of the all-important details...

> Factor releases new Ostro VAM as "the benchmark aerodynamic, lightweight race bike"

10:19
"This fantastic driver should give lessons on how to pass people on bikes": Not Near Miss of the Day

A week old but this vid popped up on the timeline this morning, some refreshing PassPixi footage...

10:05
Plans for major "game-changer" cycle lane praised

For those of you particularly interested...

As road.cc Simon, a certified London cycling expert points out: "It really is a hugely important route". That's seen in the reaction to the proposals, initially called for by campaigners back in 2017

Politico journalist Jon Stone called the plans "a game-changer", the proposal for protected cycle lanes on Clerkenwell Road, a huge east-west cycling corridor with no infrastructure currently .

The London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk has had his say too and said that while there are "several small issues", such as the absence of a CYCLOPS junction, the "main response I suspect will also be 'get it in, thank you so much!'"

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 