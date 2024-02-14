"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine": Bike shop horrified by customer's unbelievably worn drivetrain; Plans for major "game-changer" cycle lane praised; "This fantastic driver should give lessons": Not Near Miss of the Day + more on the live blog

"Yeah, I'm not sure what's going on to be honest... just bought a new chain but it's still skipping all the time..."
"No worries, we'll take a look at it..."
Everyone's favourite Instagram account is back with another jaw-dropping tale from the trenches of the 'interesting' life that is being a bike shop mechanic. From the guys who brought us the impossibly worn tyre that earned its owner a standing ovation, the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure, and of course the double cleat conundrum, the Trench Tales crew has a new contender for the 'Your Bike Hates You' award...
Trench Tales described this as: "A lovely matching set [...] Ninja star + circular saw pairing for the win!". You could do some damage with those...
"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine," one amusing comment suggested.
"Thorough dedication to the wear. Save a penny lose a pound," another added.
And a personal favourite: "You bike mechanics are all on the take from Shimano, every time I come in I need a new chain, cassette, chainrings, and pulleys."
Anyway, give Trench Tales a follow on Instagram for all this goodness in your feed as it drops, if nothing else it'll make you feel marginally less guilty for not cleaning your bike at the weekend (hint hint, writer of a certain live blog) but 'inspire' you to get it next time before your jockey wheels become the butt of interent shaming...
Add new comment
9 comments
road.cc item ?
https://twitter.com/DrAmandaSeims/status/1757518261959213406
Assuming it's not a scam to locate the owners new bike !
Bad news I'm afraid for anyone who, like me, was planning on romantically spending Valentine's Day watching the Vuelta Andalucia with their other half: the first stage has been cancelled due to (as far as I can tell from reading Spanish websites, it's not exactly one of my strongest languages) farmers' protests. However, all is not lost, Discovery+ have Stage 1 of the Volta Algarve from 14.50, so put the champagne on ice for a little longer!
Just thought I'd mention it to save anyone doing what I did, which is spend 10 minutes searching the whole Discovery+ website complaining that they must be showing it, it was in the schedule yesterday…
Branson claims body armour is a *must*?!?
Talk about getting arse about face on the subject of personal responsibility. Intrinsic protections that work for everyone should be first and foremost. PPE is the last resort.
Maybe he'd understand better if he paid his fair share of tax and hadn't amassed wealth by exploitation then claimed the old "I'm alright Jack, hands off my pile"
Or, he should set up Virgin Potholes, to fix the sorry state of the roads!
Some beardy old people really need to retire from the public eye
There's a difference between PPE to protect yourself from yourself and to protect yourself from others.
Obviously it depends on the type of riding you do, but I guess nearly everyone on here wears gloves and glasses as a minimum. oldridgeback has often written about the type of protection needed for off road and bmx riding.
Turn the chainring around, the teeth are only worn on one side!
I have to admit, one thought I had over Jeff Stelling's car (and the obnoxious tweets that followed) - if pedals really did that all drivers would give cyclists a deliberate wide berth.
maybe it was those jockey wheels that did Jeff Stellings car.