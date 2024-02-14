"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine": Bike shop horrified by customer's unbelievably worn drivetrain; Plans for major "game-changer" cycle lane praised; "This fantastic driver should give lessons": Not Near Miss of the Day + more on the live blog

"Yeah, I'm not sure what's going on to be honest... just bought a new chain but it's still skipping all the time..."

"No worries, we'll take a look at it..."

Everyone's favourite Instagram account is back with another jaw-dropping tale from the trenches of the 'interesting' life that is being a bike shop mechanic. From the guys who brought us the impossibly worn tyre that earned its owner a standing ovation, the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure, and of course the double cleat conundrum, the Trench Tales crew has a new contender for the 'Your Bike Hates You' award...

Trench Tales described this as: "A lovely matching set [...] Ninja star + circular saw pairing for the win!". You could do some damage with those...

"Just replace the chain, it'll be fine," one amusing comment suggested.

"Thorough dedication to the wear. Save a penny lose a pound," another added.

And a personal favourite: "You bike mechanics are all on the take from Shimano, every time I come in I need a new chain, cassette, chainrings, and pulleys."

Anyway, give Trench Tales a follow on Instagram for all this goodness in your feed as it drops, if nothing else it'll make you feel marginally less guilty for not cleaning your bike at the weekend (hint hint, writer of a certain live blog) but 'inspire' you to get it next time before your jockey wheels become the butt of interent shaming...