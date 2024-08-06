“We have sadly raced our last race”: British cycling team who had 14 bikes stolen at Tour of Britain collapses, two months after overnight raid described as “absolute hammer blow to our over-achieving team on a stretched budget”

Lifeplus Wahoo, Britain’s longest-running UCI Continental team and the only UK-based squad to take part in the current iteration of the Tour de France Femmes, will close at the end of 2024 and has ridden its last race, with team bosses citing a “lack of appetite” to continue struggling to compete at the highest level and with a “professional vision” on a minimum budget.

The news, the latest blow to the struggling British racing scene, comes just two months after Lifeplus Wahoo were hit by a shocking overnight raid at the Tour of Britain, when thieves targeted their base at a hotel in Shropshire, raiding their mechanic’s van and stealing all 14 of the squad’s bikes.

The repercussions of that bike theft – described at the time as “an absolute hammer blow to our over-achieving team already on a stretched budget” – along with the rising costs of running and maintaining a team, and a loss of sponsorship income due to the failure to secure an invite to this year’s Tour de France, were blamed by team managers and co-founders Bob and Tom Varney for the squad’s sudden demise.

Maddie Leech racing the 2024 British nationals in Saltburn-by-the-Sea (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lifeplus Wahoo, which started out as the Drops Cycling Team in 2016, has been a constant fixture on the domestic and international racing scene over the past nine years, providing a platform for promising British stars such as Alice Barnes, Alice Towers, Joss Lowden, Lizzie Holden, and Maddie Leech, and earning invites to, and securing good placings at, top-tier races such as the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold, and Paris-Roubaix.

The team also took part in the first two editions of the revamped Tour de France Femmes in 2022 and 2023, with Maike van der Duin sprinting to three top six placings during the 2022 edition, and Ella Wyllie finishing 16th overall last year.

Riding to sign-on at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (ASO/Thomas Maheu)

However, according to Bob and Tom Varney, the controversial failure to secure an invite to this year’s Tour has led to the loss of sponsor bonuses, while the British squad has also failed to attract a title partner willing to stump up the budget required to cover the minimum wages necessary to compete from next year at women’s cycling’s new second-tier ProTeam level.

“We are very sad to announce that Drops Cycling – currently racing as Lifeplus Wahoo – Britain’s most successful and longest running UCI women’s team, will close at the end of the year,” the co-founders announced in a statement yesterday.

“Despite securing a full stable of premium product partners for 2025, we have been unable to sell the naming rights for a figure commensurate with the budget required for a UCI Pro Team Licence application.

“Our aim has always been to progress to Pro Team level and ultimately become a World Tour team. With uncertainty surrounding the viability of the project at Continental level, we no longer have the appetite to struggle to deliver our professional vision on a minimum budget at this largely unregulated level.”

(ASO/Thomas Maheu)

They continued: “With the ever-rising cost of racing, loss of sponsor bonus income without TDFF participation, the recent bike thefts, and an ongoing partnership dispute due to unpaid instalments we have sadly raced our last race.

“We thank our global fan base for their loyal support over the past nine years and send the international peloton our best wishes for the future.”

As noted by the Varneys, the squad’s shock collapse comes just two months after they were hit by an appalling overnight raid at the Tour of Britain, which saw the team’s participation in the race hang in the balance after all 14 of their bikes were stolen.

Ahead of the second stage of the revamped Tour in Wrexham, Lifeplus Wahoo announced on social media that thieves had targeted their base at a hotel in Shropshire, raiding their mechanic’s van and stealing the entirety of the squad’s fleet of Ribble bikes, leaving them without any bikes to race that morning’s stage – an act described by the squad’s co-founder Bob Varney as a “an absolute hammer blow to our over-achieving team already on a stretched budget”.

However, the squad were able to continue after several teams also taking part in the race, including SD Worx, Liv AlUla Jayco, Human Powered Health, and Cofidis, loaned the Lifeplus Wahoo riders bikes and equipment – with their mechanics also giving up their time to make sure everything was properly fitted – to ensure they could sign on in Wrexham.

Ribble then confirmed that afternoon that the company was sending a new fleet of their Endurance SLR bikes to the race to enable the team to continue on to the finish in Manchester.

That bitter blow also followed hot on the heels of one of Lifeplus Wahoo’s key riders, Kate Richardson, being ruled out of the Tour of Britain Women after suffering injuries when she was hit by an impatient driver who tried to overtake at “high speed” on a blind bend on a narrow country lane – and who then turned around to abuse the stricken cyclist.

Richardson, who won the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix in Ma, was training near Holmfirth in Yorkshire on Monday morning when she was hit by the motorist and suffered a refractured scapula, road rash, and an “incredibly bruised and swollen right hip”.

“Clearly the driver couldn’t wait ten more seconds to overtake me,” she said on Instagram at the time. “He decided to try and squeeze his huge 4x4 past me at a high speed, hitting me hard and knocking me off my bike.

“Initially, he just drove on but turned around and came back later to verbally abuse and threaten me before getting back in his car and driving off again. Thankfully another driver came across the scene pretty quickly and kindly helped me up and drove me home.”