Cyclist frustrated by police inaction after being "nearly killed" by lorry driver, as rider told he was in "blind spot" and driver in company vehicle can't be traced

A cyclist, who narrowly avoided being hit by an HGV driver who pulled out in front of the rider at a junction on Friday evening, has expressed frustration with the police's inaction and suggested Leicestershire Police "have shrugged it off" and claim to be unable to trace the driver of a company-branded vehicle.

Sharing footage of the incident, road.cc reader Alex explained how he was "nearly killed" while he cycled home at around 9pm on Putney Road W in Leicester on Friday, the driver pulling out at a junction, forcing him to swerve to avoid a collision.

When the video footage was submitted to the county's police force he received a phone call on Sunday morning, explaining that no further action was going to be taken as the date and time stamp on the footage displayed incorrect details, plus "we don't have a name for the driver" having "run the vehicle through".

Instead, Alex was advised by the police staffer he spoke with to use the cycle lane that runs alongside the road in future. As Alex explained in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel and in speaking with us, he had joined the road for this section as beyond the next set of lights the cycle lane stops and he would have to ride on the bus lane anyway, so "to use the bike lane [in full] I would need to cross over the road at least four times".

With how quiet the road was on a Friday evening he did not anticipate any issues but, at the turning for Commercial Square the HGV driver approached the junction and swung out as he passed, Alex having to swerve to avoid being hit.

While speaking to the police about why no further action was to be taken, a phone call that has been heard by road.cc, the cyclist was told he could have been in the driver's blind spot.

At one point, Alex was told: "The lorry [driver] should have stopped at the junction but at the same time [...] possibly, arguably you'd be in the blind spot."

It was suggested this might be worse as the lorry driver is higher up and it "could be difficult to see" the cyclist passing, despite him riding in the centre of the lane, moving towards the centre of the road as the lorry driver nears the turning showing no sign of slowing, and having significant lighting to make himself visible to other road users.

The incorrect date and time were cited as the "main" reason why a "realistic prospect of conviction" is unlikely, but the police staffer went on to add: "We don't have a name for the driver."

Alex was also advised "it's really important that you do keep yourself safe" and told to "for your own safety stick to the cycle lanes [...] especially when they come up to junctions and you are essentially the weakest link on the road because you've got the least protection".

road.cc has raised the case with Leicestershire Police, the force stating that it would make enquiries before issuing comment on the incident and how it was dealt with.

"I saw a lorry approaching and, having some bright lights and hi-vis jacket and a speaker playing music out loud, I thought the driver would have seen me," Alex told us. "From the video footage it does not appear the lorry made any attempt to stop or even hit the brakes."

At the next set of traffic lights Alex noted the number plate and questioned the driver but soon "felt a threat" from the response, which was not picked up in the footage, and crossed the road to report the incident to 101.

"The next day I was contacted by phone to be asked what happened and to provide video evidence through the NICE police link," he continued. "I was not sure the best course of action but at the very least I think a driving suspension would be appropriate with what happened.

"On Sunday morning I received a phone call from the police at 8:30am approximately. The officer I spoke to advised me that as a cyclist it would be best and safest for me to stick to the bike lanes that are provided. The reason I did not use the bike track is because at the next junction the road I wish to join does not have a bike track and cyclists need to rejoin the main carriageway.

"To use the bike lane I would need to cross over the road at least four times leading to potential conflict with other road users that may not follow the rules. The police officer also stated the time stamp on my camera was incorrect. I have tried to correct this before but I also called the police straight after this happened. I would not have any reason to lie either about such an event.

"And finally the officer told me they checked the plates on the lorry but because they cannot find out who the lorry driver was there was no further action they could take and therefore told me on the phone they would close this case with no further action unless the lorry is flagged up in another report."