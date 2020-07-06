Back to news
Live blog

Helmets not designed to reduce injury "when impacts involve a car", says Giro developer; 34% of drivers in Scotland pass cyclists too close; Bike theft 'up by 50%'; More cars parked in pop-ups; Yoshizo Shimano dies aged 85 + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is in charge as we kick off the week, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Jul 06, 2020 09:19
5
helmet row 2.PNG
12:03
Bike helmets "not designed to reduce chances or severity of injury when impacts involve a car", says Giro development manager
MIPS visit - 3.jpg

In an interview with Cycling Industry News, Giro's Senior Brand Development Manager Eric Richter says there are "many misconceptions about helmets", and that when it comes to collisions with motor vehicles, it isn't possible to design a bicycle helmet specifically built to protect the user: 

“We do not design helmets specifically to reduce chances or severity of injury when impacts involve a car", said Richter.

"... the number of variables is too great to calculate – the speed of the car, the mass, the angle of impact, the rider, the surface, the speed of the rider, did the driver or rider swerve a little or hit the brakes before impact. All of these variables and more are unique in every instance, and there is no way to accurately predict what is going to happen or the forces involved.

“What we do is work to make riders more visible, create helmets that provide relevant coverage so that riders wear them whenever they ride, and advocate for better infrastructure to help reduce the chances that you’d encounter an impact with a car.”

Richter also says that creating new helmet standards to increase rider safety is "much broader and deeper than most people realise", because "no two standards are the same, so different helmets require different test protocols":

“In the last few years, greater emphasis on addressing rotational forces has had a significant impact on helmet design, technology, engineering and testing. Therefore, understanding the effects of rotational motion on the brain, and working to reduce rotational forces by integrating technologies like Spherical Technology and the MIPS Brain Protection System into helmets during the last 5-10 years is the most visible example of how head protection is evolving in response to increased knowledge.”

11:56
Le Col unveils Recycled Pro Air jersey
2020 Le_Col Pro_Air_recycled_jersey_navy

British bike clothing brand Le Col has unveiled a new Recycled Pro Air jersey that’s made from recycled sea plastics.

The recycled nylon comes from Nurel, and is said to undergo a mechanical process that reduces CO2 emissions by 53%.

“The recycled elastane, sourced from Asahi-Kasei that has a plant in Germany, ensures less handling of hazardous chemical compounds, less air emissions and less energy consumption,” says Le Col.

The breathable 3D-mesh jersey is designed for use in temperatures from 20°C upwards, and is said to weigh just 103g (size medium).

Other brands already use fabrics made from recycled materials, of course. The Scimitar Eco1 Recycled Cycling Jersey that we reviewed recently is made from recycled plastic bottles, for instance.

The Le Col Recycled Pro Air Jersey is available in men’s sizes XS to 3XL and is priced £120.

Get more info over at Le Col's website

11:08
Euston Road pop-up finalised overnight

One of the busiest roads in the capital is getting the emergency cycle lane treatment, with lanes now installed on both sides of the road. 

Transport for London announced the Euston Road pop-ups last week; and although they will inevitably have to be dismantled when work on HS2 begins in late 2021, TfL say they will "work with local boroughs to develop alternative routes along side streets" when that happens. 

09:49
A third of drivers in Scotland don't leave enough room when passing cyclists, according to new Cycling Scotland campaign

Cycling Scotland's #GiveCycleSpace campaign has launched today, and the charity say that as well as the headline stat, their new survey of 1,500 Scots found that 80% say overtaking cyclists is "frustrating". Two thirds also didn't realise they could get three points on their driving license for close passing, and the percentage of those who admitted to not always giving at least 1.5 metres when passing a cyclist was 34%. 

Cycling Scotland's Chief Executive Keith Irving says their 2020 campaign is "more important than ever", as statistics show that Scotland has seen a 77% increase in cycling during the lockdown: 

“Cycling reduces our carbon footprint, improves our air quality and is fantastic for the nation’s health, and for those reasons we have to make sure this renewed enthusiasm for cycling continues and expands", says Irving. 

“People driving need to be aware of vulnerable road users around them and give at least a car’s width and even more when passing at higher speeds. Often that means waiting at a safe distance until there is space to pass.

“Many people don’t realise that driving too close to someone is damaging even when no contact is made and can put people off cycling. Concern about road safety is also the main reason people don’t get back on their bike.”

There's more info on this Cycling Scotland's road safety campaign here

11:20
09:37
Cars parked in the (pop-up) cycle lane again

Sadly as we reported last week, the sight of new pop-up cycle lanes also serving as car parking spaces is becoming all too familiar. 

09:10
"The right to complain about cyclists has been granted": paying your road tax...

Yes it is satire, and the person who posted their £0 VED contribution continues: "In 2012 the negative externalities of cars were costing every EU citizen £600. In 2012 there was a £10 billion shortfall between Fuel Duty/VED and the costs of motoring. Given Fuel Duty has been frozen for a decade. The costs are likely to be much higher now."

09:02
Former Shimano president Yoshizo Shimano dies aged 85
Shimano logo large

Yoshizo - the grandson of the company's founder Shozaburo Shimano - has passed away after suffering chronic heart failure. He served as Shimano’s President of American trade from 1965 until he was made president in 1995, and finally the chairman in 2001.  He also served as president of the Bicycle Association of Japan, remaining an honorary Chairman since 2011. 

Shimano said in a statement: "The contributions he made to Shimano’s business cannot be measured and his impact will be felt forever.

"On behalf of our management team and employees, we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

"The funeral has been held by close relatives, with his surviving wife, Ms. Ikuko Shimano, representing the family."

09:20
zwift-ride-your-socks-off-week-2
Join us on Zwift tonight at 7pm BST

Once again we're heading to the traffic-free roads of Watopia tonight for another round of Ride Your Socks Off!

It's a category D week this week, and tha means a gentler pace and a flatter route. The ride will be just over an hour, and we'll give away socks on the hour to one lucky rider. So if you're planning to train indoors tonight, why not join us?

https://zwift.com/events/view/929283

08:26
Bike theft up 50% in past month, according to insurance firm... and thieves have 'worked out' how to break into Bikehangars
Lambeth Bikehangar

New data from insurance firm Urban Jungle suggests that bike theft is on the rise again during lockdown, with claims up by a half in the past month. This backs up research from Admiral, who said they saw claims rise by 46% back in May. 

Urban Jungle also say enquiries for bike insurance are up 60%, and thieves are becoming more sophisticated when it comes to picking which bikes to steal. CEO Jimmy Williams says: "Thieves have a great knowledge for which brands and models are expensive. We rarely see bikes worth less than £500 being stolen.

"Bike-related insurance claims are nearly all for theft, which is particularly common across big cities - there were around 287,000 victims of a bicycle theft from July 2018 to June 2019 in England and Wales."

Worryingly for those who think their bikes are completely safe stored in on-street Bikehangars (pictured above) is that thieves 'appear to have worked out how to get into them' according to Urban Jungle. The award-winning bike storage hangers developed by Cyclehoop were first introduced in London, and are now regular fixtures in residential streets across the capital.  

Urban Jungle recommend cyclists join Bike Register, buy a decent lock, park it somewhere well lit and busy and remove accessories to lessen the chance of your pride and joy being pinched.  them. Designer saddles and front wheels are also prime targets, especially if they are high quality. 

08:54
Man cycles 2,000 miles from Aberdeen to Greece to get home to his family

'Homesick' 20-year-old student Kleon Papadimitirou decided to take matters into his own legs when travel restrictions meant he was unable to fly back to Athens for summer after his term finished... so he spent seven weeks cycling 2,000 miles across six countries instead. He's now spoken to the BBC about his journey. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

