Helmets not designed to reduce injury "when impacts involve a car", says Giro developer; 34% of drivers in Scotland pass cyclists too close; Bike theft 'up by 50%'; More cars parked in pop-ups; Yoshizo Shimano dies aged 85 + more on the live blog

In an interview with Cycling Industry News, Giro's Senior Brand Development Manager Eric Richter says there are "many misconceptions about helmets", and that when it comes to collisions with motor vehicles, it isn't possible to design a bicycle helmet specifically built to protect the user:

“We do not design helmets specifically to reduce chances or severity of injury when impacts involve a car", said Richter.

"... the number of variables is too great to calculate – the speed of the car, the mass, the angle of impact, the rider, the surface, the speed of the rider, did the driver or rider swerve a little or hit the brakes before impact. All of these variables and more are unique in every instance, and there is no way to accurately predict what is going to happen or the forces involved.

“What we do is work to make riders more visible, create helmets that provide relevant coverage so that riders wear them whenever they ride, and advocate for better infrastructure to help reduce the chances that you’d encounter an impact with a car.”

Richter also says that creating new helmet standards to increase rider safety is "much broader and deeper than most people realise", because "no two standards are the same, so different helmets require different test protocols":

“In the last few years, greater emphasis on addressing rotational forces has had a significant impact on helmet design, technology, engineering and testing. Therefore, understanding the effects of rotational motion on the brain, and working to reduce rotational forces by integrating technologies like Spherical Technology and the MIPS Brain Protection System into helmets during the last 5-10 years is the most visible example of how head protection is evolving in response to increased knowledge.”