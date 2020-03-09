The Scimitar Eco1 Recycled Cycling Jersey is a great lightweight top in its own right, and the fact that it's been made from recycled materials is a bonus. Despite the figure-hugging cut, the material has sufficient give to fit comfortably over a long-sleeve baselayer, extending its horizons beyond the indoor trainer during winter.

Unless you've been living off-grid, deep in the woods, you'll have noticed the tidal change against 'fast fashion', with people looking for longer-lasting, sustainable fabrics that can be recycled/reused. The polyester used in this jersey is sourced from up to seven recycled plastic bottles – the main body is 83% recycled polyester, the collar 100% recycled polyester.

Worn against the skin during indoor trainer sessions, the fabric does feel slightly synthetic – no more so than modern summer jerseys, really, although if you're used to waffle weave polyesters you might be more aware of the difference.

The stretchy fabric and raglan sleeves offer unrestrictive movement, brilliant for alternating between hoods, tops and drops. Even hunkered down for long periods, the silicone hem has kept the back in perfect alignment. No bunching, or gathering here.

Given the season, I've been assessing its wicking prowess primarily on the indoor trainer. With the thermostat creeping up to tropical and the zipper fully home, the fabric has kept pace with my own efforts. Yes, there's a slight mistiness around the chest, back and armpits after 20 minutes' exertion, but the fibres respond quickly, expelling any wetness and maintaining a temperate inner climate.

Otherwise, I've worn a long-sleeve polyester baselayer beneath and a 2.5-layer laminate technical jacket atop. This combination has, again, proved super-temperate between 2 and 13°C, with just a slight clamminess at the higher end while the fibres caught up with my own efforts. Otherwise, I've remained arid and fresh. Nor has it turned funky when I've deliberately worn it for three or four consecutive rides.

Lowering the zipper helps with climate control. This has been a little fiddly wearing full-finger gloves, though no worse than several others in my collection.

Pockets and features

Specifications and features are pretty much what I've come to expect from a contemporary race jersey. Three decent-sized 'terraced' pockets will swallow larger (6in) smartphones/multi-tools/banana/inner tube and other essentials.

Even with bike-mounted luggage, I'm notorious for cramming stuff in jersey pockets. The Scimitar's feel quite springy, but everything I've crammed in has stayed put (including a 750ml bottle), while freeing snacks and other essentials was no hardship at 20mph.

It also has a zippered valuables/change pocket for money, keys, or even energy bar wrappers and other rubbish.

Subtle silver reflective detailing around the chest and neck areas adds some welcome presence in low light.

Sizing/fit

The jersey is available in sizes from XS to XL; the medium felt bespoke for my 181cm 70kg frame and build, though I am relatively short in the torso so it might be worth trying for size. (It's not me in the photos, that's Adam, who's 6ft 2in and 75kg.)

It's also available in two other colours – grey and blue – as well as the green on test.

Given the season, it's largely been worn beneath a technical shell of some description so it's difficult to say how well it stands up to friskings from thorns and other foliage, let alone a spill, but I have tossed it in with the household wash at 40°C (rather than the recommended 30) with no shrinkage or other mishaps.

Like most polyesters, it emerges from the drum pretty dry anyhow, but bargain on 25 minutes' drying time on the line.

Value

Its rrp of £55 is pretty much the midpoint when it comes to jerseys, though it's worth noting that the Scimitar's recycled composition sets it slightly apart from price-matched competitors.

Altura's Warp is the same price and a similar design, although the fabric feels a little thinner and the longer sleeves might not work for everyone, and Lusso offers a range of jerseys, with a couple at £49.99 but most a little pricier than the Scimitar at £59.99-£64.99.

You can certainly spend more for an eco-friendly jersey: Sigr's Ocean is £83, and Matchy's recycled polyester jerseys start at €89 – around £77.

Even better – the Scimitar jersey is currently on sale for £38.50.

Summary

I've been pleasantly surprised by the Scimitar. It's a well-executed jersey, proving that recycled doesn't mean expensive. Not everyone will appreciate the racing snakes cut, and I'd welcome a bigger zipper tag, but overall performance has been very good.

Verdict

Stylish lightweight jersey with some lovely touches but bigger zipper tags please

