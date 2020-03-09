The Scimitar Eco1 Recycled Cycling Jersey is a great lightweight top in its own right, and the fact that it's been made from recycled materials is a bonus. Despite the figure-hugging cut, the material has sufficient give to fit comfortably over a long-sleeve baselayer, extending its horizons beyond the indoor trainer during winter.
Unless you've been living off-grid, deep in the woods, you'll have noticed the tidal change against 'fast fashion', with people looking for longer-lasting, sustainable fabrics that can be recycled/reused. The polyester used in this jersey is sourced from up to seven recycled plastic bottles – the main body is 83% recycled polyester, the collar 100% recycled polyester.
Worn against the skin during indoor trainer sessions, the fabric does feel slightly synthetic – no more so than modern summer jerseys, really, although if you're used to waffle weave polyesters you might be more aware of the difference.
The stretchy fabric and raglan sleeves offer unrestrictive movement, brilliant for alternating between hoods, tops and drops. Even hunkered down for long periods, the silicone hem has kept the back in perfect alignment. No bunching, or gathering here.
Given the season, I've been assessing its wicking prowess primarily on the indoor trainer. With the thermostat creeping up to tropical and the zipper fully home, the fabric has kept pace with my own efforts. Yes, there's a slight mistiness around the chest, back and armpits after 20 minutes' exertion, but the fibres respond quickly, expelling any wetness and maintaining a temperate inner climate.
Otherwise, I've worn a long-sleeve polyester baselayer beneath and a 2.5-layer laminate technical jacket atop. This combination has, again, proved super-temperate between 2 and 13°C, with just a slight clamminess at the higher end while the fibres caught up with my own efforts. Otherwise, I've remained arid and fresh. Nor has it turned funky when I've deliberately worn it for three or four consecutive rides.
Lowering the zipper helps with climate control. This has been a little fiddly wearing full-finger gloves, though no worse than several others in my collection.
Pockets and features
Specifications and features are pretty much what I've come to expect from a contemporary race jersey. Three decent-sized 'terraced' pockets will swallow larger (6in) smartphones/multi-tools/banana/inner tube and other essentials.
Even with bike-mounted luggage, I'm notorious for cramming stuff in jersey pockets. The Scimitar's feel quite springy, but everything I've crammed in has stayed put (including a 750ml bottle), while freeing snacks and other essentials was no hardship at 20mph.
It also has a zippered valuables/change pocket for money, keys, or even energy bar wrappers and other rubbish.
Subtle silver reflective detailing around the chest and neck areas adds some welcome presence in low light.
Sizing/fit
The jersey is available in sizes from XS to XL; the medium felt bespoke for my 181cm 70kg frame and build, though I am relatively short in the torso so it might be worth trying for size. (It's not me in the photos, that's Adam, who's 6ft 2in and 75kg.)
It's also available in two other colours – grey and blue – as well as the green on test.
Given the season, it's largely been worn beneath a technical shell of some description so it's difficult to say how well it stands up to friskings from thorns and other foliage, let alone a spill, but I have tossed it in with the household wash at 40°C (rather than the recommended 30) with no shrinkage or other mishaps.
Like most polyesters, it emerges from the drum pretty dry anyhow, but bargain on 25 minutes' drying time on the line.
Value
Its rrp of £55 is pretty much the midpoint when it comes to jerseys, though it's worth noting that the Scimitar's recycled composition sets it slightly apart from price-matched competitors.
Altura's Warp is the same price and a similar design, although the fabric feels a little thinner and the longer sleeves might not work for everyone, and Lusso offers a range of jerseys, with a couple at £49.99 but most a little pricier than the Scimitar at £59.99-£64.99.
You can certainly spend more for an eco-friendly jersey: Sigr's Ocean is £83, and Matchy's recycled polyester jerseys start at €89 – around £77.
Even better – the Scimitar jersey is currently on sale for £38.50.
Summary
I've been pleasantly surprised by the Scimitar. It's a well-executed jersey, proving that recycled doesn't mean expensive. Not everyone will appreciate the racing snakes cut, and I'd welcome a bigger zipper tag, but overall performance has been very good.
Verdict
Stylish lightweight jersey with some lovely touches but bigger zipper tags please
Make and model: Scimitar Eco1 Recycled Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Scimitar says, "Utilising our exciting new Eco:1 recycled fabric, the Men's Green Cycling Jersey has been crafted from the ground up to offer premium comfort and an unrivaled technical specification for the price.
"Made from up to seven recycled plastic bottles, the Eco:1 range of men's cycling jerseys contains a host of premium features, designed to blur the difference of elite jerseys and affordability for sustainable apparel. All polyester used in this cycling jersey is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.
"A race-cut fit and SBS full length zipper, the jersey features a silicone gripper for optimal placement, while rear pockets and a zipped valuables pocket make it a practical choice for Spring and Summer rides. The additional of reflective logos help keep you visible on those later night rides.
"Close-cut sleeves and featuring our Qwick-Dri™ wicking technology, we're delighted to present this jersey as our flagship cycling product, and a glimpse at the future of sportswear made with recycled materials."
I'd say it's a nicely executed lightweight jersey. The fact it's made from recycled materials is just an added bonus.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Scimitar:
Race cut, premium cycling jersey made from recycled polyester.
Concealed SBS full length front zipper.
1cm silicone gripper for ongoing comfort and jersey placement.
Three rear stretch-retention cargo pockets.
Vertical valuables zipped pocket.
Silver reflective heat-pressed print on front left chest and back of the neck.
Stylish green pattern with marl reflective print on cuff bands.
Product Specification:
Contents: Main Body: 83% Recycled Polyester, 17% Elastane, Collar & Back Pocket: 100% Recycled Polyester in Micro Check Mesh
Weight: 130gsm
Care: Machine wash at 30°C. Do not bleach. Iron low. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean.
Fit Available: Men's
Sizes Available: XS to XXL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Material feels thin but very sturdy and pliable, rather than delicate.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does everything I'd expect of a short sleeve jersey.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Difficult to comment on its long term potential. However, seems rugged and has washed well, thus far.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Snug and sensibly proportioned throughout.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
Perfect for my 181cm 70kg frame.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Materials feel decidedly synthetic to touch, but no more so than several others in my collection. Not something I've been overly conscious of, especially worn over a baselayer.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
So far very easy to live with. Pop in with the household/kit wash at 30 degrees with minimal detergent and job done. Has experienced a couple of (unintentional) 40-degree washes with no hint of shrinkage/similar issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance has been impressive. Worn directly against the skin, the fabric feels distinctly synthetic – no more so than several others I've tested recently but something you might notice if you're coming from traditional "waffle weave" polyesters. Fibres respond quickly, wicking away moisture very efficiently. Though snug-fitting, there's sufficient give to fit over middleweight, long-sleeve winter baselayers, and the pockets manage a fair bit of kit without feeling overburdened. A bigger front zipper tag would be welcomed but that's my only, minor gripe.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Snug fit, subtle but attractive styling and good overall specification.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Front zipper tag could be bigger.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Although £55 is pretty much the midpoint when it comes to jerseys, it's worth remembering that the Scimitar's recycled composition sets it slightly apart from price-matched competitors, and eco-friendly kit can cost a lot more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Nicely executed eco-friendly jersey with some decent features at a really good price. The fabric might feel a little too synthetic for some tastes and a bigger zipper tag would be welcomed, but overall it's very good.
Age: 46 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
