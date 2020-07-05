Back to news
Star cricketer arrested after cyclist killed in Sri Lankan capital

Kusal Mendis is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel before crash in which 64-year-old victim died
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jul 05, 2020 12:31
Sri Lanka test cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested by police in the country’s capital Colombo after a cyclist was killed in a road traffic incident early this morning.

The 64-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the crash, which happened in the suburb of Panadura at around 5am, but died from his injuries.

Orissapost.com reports that Mendis, aged 25, had been on his way home from a wedding and was dropping friends off in his Range Rover Evoque, having undertaken the role of designated driver.

He is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to preliminary investigations.

An examination by a judicial medical officer, however, established that he had not been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal crash.

A wicket keeper-batsman, Mendis made his test debut for Sri Lanka in 2005 and has scored seven centuries in 44 matches. He has also appeared for his country in 76 one-day internationals and 25 T20 matches.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

