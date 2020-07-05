Star cricketer arrested after cyclist killed in Sri Lankan capital

Sri Lanka test cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested by police in the country’s capital Colombo after a cyclist was killed in a road traffic incident early this morning.

The 64-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the crash, which happened in the suburb of Panadura at around 5am, but died from his injuries.

Orissapost.com reports that Mendis, aged 25, had been on his way home from a wedding and was dropping friends off in his Range Rover Evoque, having undertaken the role of designated driver.

He is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to preliminary investigations.

An examination by a judicial medical officer, however, established that he had not been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal crash.

A wicket keeper-batsman, Mendis made his test debut for Sri Lanka in 2005 and has scored seven centuries in 44 matches. He has also appeared for his country in 76 one-day internationals and 25 T20 matches.

