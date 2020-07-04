Another thief has been jailed for stealing bikes from Nottingham NHS workers

A man who stole eight bikes locked up outside the Queen's Medical Centre and the University of Nottingham campus has been jailed for 14 months. When police approached 33-year-old Robert Wilson to arrest him, he pushed the arresting officer over and tried to cycle away.

The Nottingham Post reports that the thefts occurred between November 2, 2019 and March 25, 2020.

PC John Jackson, from Nottinghamshire Police's Prison Handling Team, said: "We clearly wanted to track down who'd been committing these thefts over the course of around four months and we are glad we were able to track down the person behind it.

"Wilson showed no regard for other people and thought himself above the law by the way he tried to evade officers. This sends the message out that we take all reports of crime seriously and investigate them robustly to bring offenders to justice."

In April, two other bike thieves – 35-year-old David Moran, and 29-year-old Aaron Lancaster – were jailed for two years and 10 months for a bike stealing spree outside Queen’s Medical Centre between March 16 and 18.

Moran threatened to "knock out" the arresting officer after assaulting an emergency worker and also threatened to spit at an officer once detained.

We featured a number of reports of bike thefts from outside the Queen’s Medical Centre around this time.

David Hicks, the husband of an NHS worker said on Twitter that his wife Karen Grace had been “caring for three coronavirus patients on their deathbed” when her bike was taken.

While my amazing partner, Karen Grace, was caring for three #coronavirus patients on their deathbed last night, some scumbag(s) stole her bicycle from the staff bike store at #QMC @nottmhospitals along with that of @danjrharvey and several other #NHS staff. Pretty disappointing. pic.twitter.com/jWg27UoZDk — David Hicks (@DavidTheScintst) March 26, 2020

Dan Harvey had also been treating coronavirus patients when he finished a shift at 2am to find his bike had been taken.