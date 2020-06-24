Back to news
Crime & Legal
Kingsley Road, Liverpool - cars parked in pop-up cycle lane

Council pledges to act on drivers turning temporary cycle lane into “pop-up car park”

Liverpool City Council to write to local residents and businesses followed by enforcement if needed
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jun 24, 2020 11:34
7

Liverpool City Council has pledged to act against motorists parking illegally in a temporary cycle lane in the Toxteth area of the city after a cyclist described it earlier this week as a “pop-up car park.”

As we reported on our Live Blog on Monday, Twitter user Liverpool Wanderer took 17 photos of vehicles parked partly in the lane, which is separated from the main carriageway using wands, and partly on the adjacent footway.

> “The Kingsley Road pop-up car park” – “around 2” cars parked in pop-up cycle lane over a stretch of just 0.2 miles

Vehicles shown in the photos, taken in just a 0.2-mile stretch of the road, included a licensed taxi as well as vans belonging to Providor and Carter Synergy, with the parking rendering the cycle lane unusable.

Cars were still parked in the lane yesterday, with Simon O’Brien, the actor and former Channel 4 Tour de France presenter who is now Liverpool City Region cycling and walking commissioner, tweeting a video yesterday morning.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the city council has now pledged to act on the problem, initially through sending letters to local residents and businesses, then through enforcement if necessary.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “The new pop-up lanes are being installed to reflect people’s transport needs presented by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“There have been some teething issues with is totally new process, with the problem of cars parking on them being an example.

“The council is in the process of drafting new road traffic orders to address this and will be letter dropping residents to remind them of the safety hazards cars present to these lanes.

“Enforcement options are being looked at but it is hoped behaviours will change as these new pop-up lanes bed in. However, if car parking persists action will be taken.”

This week, local authorities in England have been handed new powers to help deal with motorists parking in mandatory cycle lanes, something highlighted by the city council on its Twitter feed on Monday.

> Councils get new powers to fine drivers parking in bike lanes

Liverpool
Liverpool City Council
Kingsley Road
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

